Flea and Tick Product Market Research Report – know the growth factors and future scope to 2025

The Flea and Tick Product Market report presents a detailed competitive landscape along with detailed analysis of market share and size, product line, product innovation, technological advancement, and market models. The report includes the study of recent developments in the market such as product launches, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships, among others. The report offers a futuristic perspective of the market scenario for the forecast period 2021-2024.

A targeted strategic approach to Flea and Tick Product market sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Top Companies in the Flea and Tick Product Market:

– Bayer AG

– Ceva

– Ecto Development Corporation

– Elanco

– Intervet Inc.

– Boehringer Ingelheim

– Sergeant’s Pet Care Products Inc.

– The Hartz Mountain Corporation

– Virbac

– Wellmark International

Key Market Trends

Spot-On Products are Expected to Grow With High CAGR Over the Forecast Period

Spot on is the liquid insecticide available in a small tube. The product is applied directly to the skin, usually over the shoulder blades or down the back.

The active ingredients may include deltamethrin, dinotefuran, fipronil, imidacloprid, indoxacarb, permethrin, pyriproxyfen, and selamectin. They may vary depending upon the brand.

The products contain neurotoxins that are specific to adult parasites. Some products also contain ingredients to prevent larvae from developing. The oily liquid, in which the medication is dissolved, helps spread the product over the surface of the skin, onto the sebaceous glands. The products can potentially kill and repel parasites.

Generally, the price of the spot-on flea and tick products range from USD 20 to USD 500. Spot on flea and tick products can be of many types, based on the size, weight, species, and age of animals.

The key global players, who manufacture spot-on flea and tick products, include Bayer and Merial, among others. The popular brand names include K9 Advantix, Advatage, Frontline, Activyl, Only Natural Pet, Parastar, Revolution, Vectra, etc.

The field of flea and tick products has been observing many significant developments, across the world. For example, in March 2018, Ceva Animal Health launched a new spot-on product called Duoflect, which contains a new formulation of fipronil and (s)-methoprene. The product offers 100% longer duration of action against fleas in cats (eight weeks), and 13% longer duration in dogs (nine weeks), than that of the fipronil combination.

Influence of the Flea and Tick Product market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Flea and Tick Product market.

– Flea and Tick Product market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Flea and Tick Product market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Flea and Tick Product Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected Flea and Tick Product market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2024 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

