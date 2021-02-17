Flaxseeds Market 2020 Break Down by Top Companies, Countries, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global flaxseeds market are Johnson Seeds, CanMar Foods Ltd., Simosis, TA Foods Ltd, Healthy Oilseeds, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, greenfieldsjo.com, Stoney Creek Oil Products Pty Ltd, Linwoods Health Foods, WINCO FOODS, Krbl, Sattviko among others.

Global flaxseeds market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This report contains the data of base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding the benefits of flax seeds in restoring the nutritional content as it contains all the nine amino acid.

Flax seed is a food and fibre crop also known as linseed; they are crushed to produce flax oil and flax meal. Flax seeds are a source of lignins in human diets. It has several health benefits such as reduces weight, fights cancer, improves digestive system and balance hormone formation in the body. It can be used in whole seeds form, roasted form, seeds sprouted and grounded seeds. It is a non-toxic product that acts an anti-allergic substance. It helps to strengthen hair and is also used for manicure and pedicure.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increased usage of flax seeds for manufacturing breads, cereals among others will boost the growth of the market

Rising health benefits regarding weight loss, blood pressure is another factor that help to augments the market growth

No side effect on the body by consuming the flax seeds will drives the market growth in the forecast period

Easy availability of flax seeds will enhance the growth of the market

High consumption of flax seeds may cause blood thinning which may hamper the growth of the market

Not suitable for pregnant ladies as it is known to change their menstrual cycle which may inhibit the market growth

Increase in the blood sugar level is another factor that will obstruct the growth of the market

By Form (Ground Flax Seeds, Flax Seeds Oil, Whole Flax Seeds),

Application (Food, Animal & Pet Food, Feed, Paper & Pulp, Textile, Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Krbl announced the launch of flax seeds and chia seed. Flax seed is full of nutrient with a nutty flavour and delighted crunch. It is rich in omega 3 fatty acid which maintains the cholesterol level in the body. It maintains the human health as it contains many essential oils, vitamins among others

In August 2016, Sattviko acquired FYNE Superfood. They will produce natural and chemical free flax seeds, chia seeds and quinoa. This will increase the company’s product portfolio to grow in the market as the operations of FYNE Superfood will be merged with that of Sattviko’s

