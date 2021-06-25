Flaxseed oil Market Revenue, SWOT, PEST Analysis, Growth Factors, 2028

The global Flaxseed oil Market is expected to reach USD 1,036.56 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.35%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand from consumers for organic and safe cosmetic products comprising flaxseed oil. owing to its numerous benefits such as skin nourishing and moisturizing attributes is predominately driving the market growth. Additionally, the increasing awareness about the advantages of flaxseed oil. on overall health such as improvement in heart health, reducing inflammation, and anti-aging properties are projected to augment the market growth further.

The growing demand for organic and nutrition-dense culinary oils is projected to further add traction to the market growth. The health benefits conferred by flaxseed oil. have boosted its applications in the food and beverage industry, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. However, certain side effects such as eyes or skin irritation due to linseed oils and the increasing availability of alkyd resins and synthetic paints are projected to impede the market growth in the projected timeframe.

Flaxseed oil.is extracted from flax seeds that are dried and ripened via a solvent extraction and pressing. Flaxseed oil.is an extremely popular finishing oil across the globe and has been a significant part of certain paints and an excellent binder in oil paintings. The non-toxic and environmentally sustainable attributes of the flaxseed oil. are boosting its demand in the paint and varnishing industry, thereby contributing to the market growth,

Key Highlights from the Report:

Based on the product type, the raw flaxseed oil. segment is projected to occupy a significant share of the market in the estimated timeline accredited to the augmenting demand for raw flaxseed oil.in the finishing and polishing of wood products. The increasing requirement for non-toxic products in paints and varnishes is driving the segment’s growth.

The organic flaxseed oil. segment is foreseen to expand at a significant rate in the estimated timeframe owing to the escalating demand for organic oil in the cosmetics industry for the production of organic personal care products.

Prominent players of the market include:

Cargill, Inc., AOS Product Private Limited, Gustav Heess Gmbh, Welch, Natrol LLC, and Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Krishi Oils Limited (KOL), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company,

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Flaxseed oil. Market based on Nature, Product Type, Application, and Region:

Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Tons; 2018-2028)

Organic

Conventional

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Tons; 2018-2028)

Raw Linseed Oil

Boiled Linseed Oil

Double-boiled Linseed Oil

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Tons; 2018-2028)

Cosmetics

Automotive

Flooring

Processed Foods

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Varnishes Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Tons; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table of content:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Research scope and assumptions

1.3 List of data sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Flaxseed oil.- Industry snapshot, 2021

Chapter 3 Flaxseed oil. Market Variables, Trends and Scope

3.1 Market segmentation and scope

3.2 Market size and growth prospects, 2018 – 2028 (Thousand tons) (USD million)

3.3 Flaxseed oil. market value chain analysis

3.4 Market dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Increasing awareness regarding health benefits of linseed oil

3.4.1.2 Aging population

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Eye & skin irritation caused due to flaxseed oil. contact

3.5 Key opportunities prioritized

3.6 Industry analysis – Porter’s analysis

3.7 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Flaxseed oil. Market: Application Estimates and Trend Analysis

4.1 Flaxseed oil. market: Application movement analysis, 2021 & 2028

4.2 Paints & varnish

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts, in paints & varnish, 2018 – 2028 (Thousand tons) (USD million)

4.3 Flooring

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecasts, in flooring, 2018 – 2028 (Thousand tons) (USD million)

4.4 Processed food

4.4.1 Market estimates and forecasts, in processed food, 2018 – 2028 (Thousand tons) (USD million)

4.5 Cosmetics

4.5.1 Market estimates and forecasts, in cosmetics, 2018 – 2028 (Thousand tons) (USD million)

4.6 Pharmaceuticals

4.6.1 Market estimates and forecasts, in pharmaceuticals, 2018 – 2028 (Thousand tons) (USD million)

4.7 Others

4.7.1 Market estimates and forecasts, in others, 2018 – 2028 (Thousand tons) (USD million)

Continued…….

