Flavoured Tea Market 2020 | Latest Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunities & Outlook Till 2027

Tea is most consumed and popular hot beverage among its consumers. Flavored teas are the ones that have additional flavors added externally to it. Flavored tea is an aromatic hot beverage available in wide range of flavors like lemon, mint, and rose. Numerous kinds of tea blends are available in the market but black and green tea leaves team well with all kind of flavors. Health conscious consumers prefer flavored tea as it has a higher percentage of antioxidants compared to other forms of tea.

Companies covered:

Twining and Company Ltd., Numi Inc., Unilever, Harney and Sons Fine Teas, Tetley, Goodricke Group Ltd., Golden tips Yea, Tata Global beverages, Apeejay Surrendra Group.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Flavored tea manufacturing and selling companies are facing issues in production function. Due to the corona virus, factories are shut down, supply chain is fully disrupted and companies are also facing difficulty regarding the availability of the raw material and shortage of staff and resources in the middle of corona virus outbreak, which has slowed down the market at a global level.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Flavored tea is famous for taste and aroma to the consumers. In addition, it also provides some medicinal benefits which attract the health conscious public all over the globe. It contains high amount of vitamin C which helps in maintaining cholesterol level and blood sugar, helps in reducing weight and enhance the immunity system of an individual. Flavored tea is available in wide range to give full satisfaction to the consumers and choices between tastes and benefits. Changing consumer’s behavior toward their food habits increases the demand for this product.

The global flavored tea market trends are as follows:

Companies are continuously investing in research and development in the tea segment. People are already habitual of drinking tea on a regular basis, observing this pattern; companies have introduced some new flavors and sensations into the tea market. People have also changed their taste and preference according to the changing pattern of market. Consumers are also willing to try something new in the tea segment and are highly influenced by the celebrity endorsement providing awareness about the health and medicinal benefits of the product.

