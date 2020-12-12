Flavored Whiskey Market Forecast to 2027 – Brown-Forman Corporation, Diageo Plc., Old Bushmills Distillery, Pernod Ricard, Pernod Ricard SA, SUNTORY

Flavored whiskey is known as whiskey-based liqueurs, comes with various flavors for consumers who have a preference for a smoother and unique accent in their drink. With other spirit offering such as beer, vodka, and rum, whiskey manufacturers have further invested in the flavored whiskey market by expanding their product portfolio with flavored offerings. The flavored whiskey is largely welcomed owing to its ability curve out “off tastes” from the finished product to give the consumer a relaxing and sherbety finish.

The flavored whiskey market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as wider availability of product variants with a wide range of flavors, including apple, cider, citrus, cinnamon, honey, peanut butter, cherry, and many others. The global flavored whiskey market is expected to be driven by a youth-centric product trend. The increasing younger population is expected to create demand for flavored whiskey over the forecast period. Also, a spike in the female drinking population is anticipated, which requires a different taste profile to target, which is why flavored spirits are expected to witness high CAGR growth in the developing regions globally. However, The competitive flavored spirit and lower price point of craft beers over flavored whiskey are expected to restrain the global flavored whiskey market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, with the growing pubbing and clubbing culture among consumers, there are opportunities for the market players to come up with new flavored whiskey and to invest in this market.

The List of Companies

1. Bacardi Limited, Beam Inc.

2. Brown-Forman Corporation

3. Diageo Plc.

4. Old Bushmills Distillery

5. Pernod Ricard

6. Pernod Ricard SA

7. SUNTORY

8. The Crown Royal Company

9. The Old Bushmills Distillery Co.

10. Others

The latest research report on the “Flavored Whiskey Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Flavored Whiskey market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Flavored Whiskey market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Flavored Whiskey Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Flavored Whiskey market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Flavored Whiskey Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Flavored Whiskey Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Flavored Whiskey Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

