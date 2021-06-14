Flavored and Functional Water Market – Global Analysis Opportunity and Industry Forecast During (2021-2027)

Flavored and functional water belong to the category of beverages that are marketed similar to water. It however contains additional elements such as artificial or natural flavors, vitamins and sweeteners. This market focuses on healthy image associated with perceived health and functional benefits. This report analyses the overall market of flavored and functional water and also assesses the market demand for the available products.

The driving forces in this market are increase in aging population, obesity rate, health conscious consumers and rise in rate of urbanization. The limitations for this market include rise in number of campaigns against packaged bottle and easy availability of substitutes. The growing concern of consumers towards well being and the emerging markets would provide opportunities for this market.

Flavored and Functional Water Market by Products

On the basis of products, this market can be classified into flavored water and functional water. Flavored water focuses on health benefits such as improved immunity and energy boosting, thereby gaining popularity among the consumers.

Flavored and Functional Water Market by Geography

On the basis of geography, this market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. The U.S has the largest market for flavored and functional water. This market is expected to grow in Asia-Pacific region due to increasing disposable income and high rate of urbanization.

Competitive Landscape

The major players in this market include Nestle, Kraft Foods, Group Danone, Coca Cola, HindWater and PepsiCo. These companies are promoting their products by emphasizing on their health benefits. These companies are focusing on inclusion of vitamins and natural sweeteners as necessary ingredients in their products for enhancing the quality.

High Level Analysis

The report analyzes flavored and functional water market with the help of Porter’s five forces model. Porter’s model helps in understanding the market scenario by analyzing the components of industry such as bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threat of substitutes, threat to new entrants and industrial rivalry. The buyers enjoy high bargaining power due to availability of numerous players in this market. This also indicates that there exists intense competition in the market. The higher bargaining power of buyers can also be attributed to low switching cost. This market faces threat from substitutes. The market dynamics are discussed to provide better understanding of the market.

KEY BENEFITS

The estimations are made by considering current market scenario and future potential for the period 2013-2020

The factors driving as well as limiting the market are discussed in the report to provide a better understanding of the market

Intelligence from key market segments through top investment pockets would help in providing strategic assistance to decision markers

The segmentation based on geography would help in understanding the emerging markets across the globe

Analysis of key market players and strategies adopted by them are dealt to give an insight on top contenders in the market

The industrial scenario is explained using Porter’s five forces model, which would help in formulating new strategies

KEY DELIVERABLES

The flavored and functional water market is classified into product and geography.

MARKET BY PRODUCTS

Flavored Water

Functional Water

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

