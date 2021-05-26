Flavor Enhancers Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2027

According to the analysis of reports and data the global flavor enhancers market was valued at USD 6.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11.5 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5%. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), flavor enhancers are the substances that have no pronounced flavor or taste of their own but which bring out and improve the flavors in the foods to which they are added. The term flavor potentiator has also been used with the same meaning. The most commonly used substances in this category are monosodium L-glutamate (MSG), disodium 5′-inosinate (IMP), and disodium 5′-guanylate (GMP).

The growth of the segment is driven by the expansion of the global beverage industry, an increase in demand for convenience food, changing consumer lifestyle, and an increase in the number of sensory-oriented consumers worldwide.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Flavor Enhancers Market:

Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill, Corbion N.V., Associated British Foods plc, Sensient Technologies, ADM, Novozymes A/S, E.I. Dupont, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd, Innova Flavors, Savoury Systems International, Inc., Senomyx, Inc and Ajinomoto Co, Inc.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional bifurcation. The report also provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data.

The report for the Flavor Enhancers market is formulated through the segmentation and sub-segmentation of the market to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. The report also offers a country-wide analysis of the Flavor Enhancers market to gain deeper insights into the business sphere. The regional segmentation also covers the operations of the key players specific to each region.

Based on Type, the market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glutamates

Acidulants

Hydrolyzed vegetable protein

yeast extracts

Others (sweetness enhancers and nucleotides)

Based on Application, the market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Processed & convenience foods

Meat & fish products

Beverages

Bakery

Confectionery products

Dairy

others

Based on Source, the market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Based on Form, the market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Powder

Liquid & semi-liquid

Flavor Enhancers Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Scope of the Flavor Enhancers Market Report:

The report offers an extensive assessment of the growth rate and the market size based on the dynamics of the industry and the factors influencing the growth of the market. The report is formulated through authentic sources and verified and validated by industry experts. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research. It also covers the evaluation of market and competitive landscape along with SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the leading companies.

Moreover, the report offers an accurate forecast estimation through a thorough analysis of the historical data (2017-2018) while considering 2019 as the base year. The data offers a panoramic view of the market, assisting the readers to gain valuable insights into the Flavor Enhancers market. To impart better understanding of the market, the key statistical data is organized into pictorial representations such as charts, graphs, tables, diagrams, and figures.

