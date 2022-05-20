Flava Flav net worth: Find his salary, career, bio, and personal life here!!

By 2022, Flava Flav net worth is about $2 million. William Jonathan Drayton Jr., who is from New York and goes by the stage name Flavor Flav, is a rapper, actor, comedian, and TV personality who is better known by that name.

As a member of the hip-hop group Public Enemy, he became well-known. He is also famous for making the hype man role popular and for shouting “Yeah, boyeee!” Flav was in Public Enemy as the second rapper or singer (Chuck D did most of the singing) and as the drummer. Busta Rhymes and Ol’ Dirty Bastard have been influenced by the way he stutters when he sings.

Some people say that Flav created the role of the rap sidekick by making Chuck D’s political message funnier. Flav had many close calls with the law while he was in the group. During the band’s peak, Flav used drugs a lot, especially crack, and had his license taken away at least 43 times. As of 2004, he is proud to be drug-free.

Flav says that he was the first person to wear a platinum grill, which is now a popular style in hip-hop. Flav has said that he would never wear platinum teeth himself, but he says that the fact that he almost always wears gold teeth has led other rappers to get gold or platinum teeth. Flav’s comments might be true since no famous person had gold-plated teeth before Public Enemy became popular. Find more about Flava Flav net worth here.

Early Life

William Jonathan Drayton was born in Roosevelt, New York, on March 16. He was a musical genius who taught himself to play the piano, drums, guitar, and about 15 other instruments.

Drayton was often in trouble with the law and spent a lot of time in jail for robbery and breaking and entering. He quit school in the 11th grade, but in 1978 he finished culinary school.

Career Info

Public Enemy was started by Flavor Flav and Chuck D in 1985. The following year, they put out the song “Public Enemy #1,” which caught the attention of Rick Rubin, an executive at Def Jam Records. They made a deal with the label, and on February 10, 1987, their first album, “Yo! Bum Rush the Show,” came out.

The RIAA gave the album a Gold rating, and their next album, “It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back,” which came out in 1988, went Platinum and hit #1 on the “Billboard” Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Then, in 1990, Public Enemy came out with “Fear of a Black Planet,” which had the #1 Hot Rap Songs on “Billboard” in “Fight the Power” and “911 Is a Joke.”

Since then, the band has put out 11 more albums, such as “New Whirl Odor” in 2005, “Rebirth of a Nation” in 2006, and “The Evil Empire of Everything” in 2012. Their 15th album, “What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down?,” is set to come out in September 2020. In March 2020, the group said that Flav was being kicked out of the band because of a disagreement over a Bernie Sanders rally, but Chuck D later said that it was all a lie.

Flav put out a solo album in 1996 called “Flav,” and he has been a guest on songs by Anthrax, George Clinton, Ice Cube, Will Smith, Snoop Dogg, and a lot of other artists. In 2004, he started to appear on reality TV shows. His first show was “The Surreal Life,” where he met Danish actress Brigitte Nielsen.

The next year, VH1 gave the couple their own show, “Strange Love,” but Nielsen broke up with him at the end of the series and went back to her fiancé. Flav then starred in the dating show “Flavor of Love,” which ran for three seasons. In 2007, he was the guest of honor at the “Comedy Central Roast of Flavor Flav.”

Is Flavor Flav married?

Flav has one child with Elizabeth Trujillo, three with Karen Ross, and three with Angie Parker. He was engaged to Trujillo while he was dating other women on “Flavor of Love,” and the two are said to have gotten married sometime after 2013.

Flav was arrested in October 2012 for hitting Liz and threatening her teenage son with a knife. The following year, the two of them appeared on VH1’s “Couples Therapy.” Parker took Flav to court in 2012 because he owed $111,186 in child support. Facing six months in prison, he paid Angie $25,000 and agreed to pay $1,200 a month.

Flava Flav Net Worth

American rapper and reality TV star Flavor Flav net worth is about $2. He is best known for helping to start the rap group Public Enemy, which has released 14 studio albums and more than 40 music videos.

That concludes with Flava Flav net worth. For more information, you can stay in touch with us!!