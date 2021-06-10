Flat Panel TV Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts -2027

A Flat Panel TV is a television set that consists of various advanced technologies which improves the aesthetic view, reduces the size as well as weight, and minimizes the thickness. Since earlier time TV has become an essential part of modern society. From many decades’ TVs play an efficient role in entertaining people as one can watch live games, favorite daily soaps, movies, informative programs, news, etc. Nowadays due to improved internet speed and connectivity the demand for the online content and streaming shows, videos have increased thus demand for HD TVs is increasing at higher speed. So, in order to cater the demand, the TV manufacturers are offering smart TVs which enables the users to stream their favorite shows, use social media sites, play high graphic games directly on the screen by connecting it to Wi-Fi or internet connections

High investment by companies are made to improve the resolution, to minimize the size and to make it more and more flat. These advancements have encouraged the world’s leading smart TV manufacturers to produce high resolution smart TVs. The development in the modern technologies such as OLED and QLED displays has enabled the leading manufacturers to reduce the size, thickness, weight also to improve the color, sharpness, quality display. The flat panel TV has best appearance consequently it attracts the viewers of different ages, also the extremely high defined image quality makes the viewer more appealing.

The Flat panel TVs are made to hung on the wall rather kept on table, they certainly look best when hung also provision made at the backside of TV to wind up the cables and wires. It has superb picture quality because of its extreme high definition, also has wide viewing angle with adjustable brightness in ambient light.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Sony, Samsung Group, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Haier Consumer Electronics Group, Logitech International, Onida Electronics, Toshiba, Videocon, Hitachi Ltd., Hisense, TCL.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report presents a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global flat panel TV market from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Key Market Segments:

By Screen Type

Flat Screen

Curved Screen

By Screen Size

4K UHD TV

HDTV

Full HD TV

8K TV

By Resolution Type

Below 32 inches

32 to 45 inches

46 to 55 inches

56 to 65 inches

Above 65 inches

By End User

Residential User

Commercial User

Industrial User

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Region