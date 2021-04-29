Flat Glass Market Share, Demand, Structure, Growth, Industry Drivers and Success Factors by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Flat Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global flat glass market is growing at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Also known as a plate or sheet glass, flat glass is manufactured by melting sand and other materials into liquid. It is then spread on a plain surface depending on the desired shape and thickness. As it is highly customizable and flexible, flat glass is extensively utilized in doors, mirrors, windows, and solar panels. Besides this, it is also employed in numerous industries for a wide range of applications.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The burgeoning construction and automotive industries represent one of the key factors positively influencing the sales of flat glass across the globe. Moreover, increasing infrastructural projects and the rising construction of eco-friendly green buildings that help in reducing carbon emissions into the environment are driving the market further. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of flat glass for photovoltaic (PV) modules and e-glass structures due to the rising need for clean energy is strengthening the growth of the market. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, industrialization and inflating disposable incomes are anticipated to fuel the global flat glass market growth.

Flat Glass Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the flat glass market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Asahi Glass

Taiwan Glass

Gulf Glass Industries

Saint-Gobain

Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Central Glass

Cardinal Glass Industries

Nippon Sheet Glass

Sisecam Group

CSG Holding Co. Ltd

The report has segmented the flat glass market on the basis of technology, product type, raw material, end use, type, end user industry and region.

Market Breakup by Technology:

Float Glass

Sheet Glass

Rolled Glass

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Basic Float Glass

Toughened Glass

Coated Glass

Laminated Glass

Insulated

Extra Clear Glass

Others

Market Breakup by Raw Material:

Sand

Soda Ash

Recycled Glass

Dolomite

Limestone

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Safety and Security

Solar Control

Others

Market Breakup by Type:

Fabricated

Non-Fabricated

Market Breakup by End User Industry:

Construction

Automotive

Solar Energy

Electronics

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Market Trends

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Structure of the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

