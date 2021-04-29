Flat Glass Market Share, Demand, Structure, Growth, Industry Drivers and Success Factors by 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Flat Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global flat glass market is growing at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Also known as a plate or sheet glass, flat glass is manufactured by melting sand and other materials into liquid. It is then spread on a plain surface depending on the desired shape and thickness. As it is highly customizable and flexible, flat glass is extensively utilized in doors, mirrors, windows, and solar panels. Besides this, it is also employed in numerous industries for a wide range of applications.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
The burgeoning construction and automotive industries represent one of the key factors positively influencing the sales of flat glass across the globe. Moreover, increasing infrastructural projects and the rising construction of eco-friendly green buildings that help in reducing carbon emissions into the environment are driving the market further. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of flat glass for photovoltaic (PV) modules and e-glass structures due to the rising need for clean energy is strengthening the growth of the market. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, industrialization and inflating disposable incomes are anticipated to fuel the global flat glass market growth.
Flat Glass Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the flat glass market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Asahi Glass
- Taiwan Glass
- Gulf Glass Industries
- Saint-Gobain
- Fuyao Glass Industry Group
- Central Glass
- Cardinal Glass Industries
- Nippon Sheet Glass
- Sisecam Group
- CSG Holding Co. Ltd
The report has segmented the flat glass market on the basis of technology, product type, raw material, end use, type, end user industry and region.
Market Breakup by Technology:
- Float Glass
- Sheet Glass
- Rolled Glass
Market Breakup by Product Type:
- Basic Float Glass
- Toughened Glass
- Coated Glass
- Laminated Glass
- Insulated
- Extra Clear Glass
- Others
Market Breakup by Raw Material:
- Sand
- Soda Ash
- Recycled Glass
- Dolomite
- Limestone
- Others
Market Breakup by End-Use:
- Safety and Security
- Solar Control
- Others
Market Breakup by Type:
- Fabricated
- Non-Fabricated
Market Breakup by End User Industry:
- Construction
- Automotive
- Solar Energy
- Electronics
- Others
Market Breakup by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- Market Trends
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Structure of the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
