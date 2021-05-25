Flat Glass Market Future Demand Analysis With Forecast

The demand for flat glass across multiple end-use industries is expected to surge in the coming years. This rise in demand will boost revenue growth of the global flat glass market, which is projected to reach a valuation of more than US$ 89 Bn by the end of the forecast period in 2025, up from an estimated US$ 58 Bn by 2017 end. This is reflective of a CAGR of 5.5% in terms of value during the eight year forecast period 2017 – 2025. To study the performance of the global flat glass market over this eight year period, Persistence Market Research recently conducted an in-depth study of the global market and published the findings in a new report titled ‘Flat Glass Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) & Forecast (2017–2025).’ Besides the value and volume projections, the report highlights the factors expected to impact the growth of the global flat glass market during the period 2017 to 2025.

Global Flat Glass Market: Forecast by Type

On the basis of Type, the global flat glass market is segmented into Annealed Glass, Toughened Glass, Laminated Glass, Coated Glass, Mirrored Glass, Patterned Glass, and Extra Clear Glass. The Toughened Glass segment is expected to hold the highest market share of about 27% by the end of 2025. Annealed Glass and Laminated Glass are expected to remain attractive segments and generate high revenue shares in the upcoming years.

Global Flat Glass Market: Forecast by Manufacturing Process

The global flat glass market is segmented on the basis of Manufacturing Process into Float Glass, Sheet Glass, and Rolled Glass. The Float Glass segment is expected to hold the highest market share of more than 85% throughout the forecast period. This segment is anticipated to gain 140 BPS in market share in 2025 over 2017.

Global Flat Glass Market: Forecast by Application

On the basis of Application, the global flat glass market is segmented into Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Furniture, Solar Applications, and Others. Building & Construction is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of revenue, with a projected market value of about US$ 63 Bn by the end of the forecast period in 2025.

Global Flat Glass Market: Regional Forecast

Persistence Market Research has studied the performance of the global flat glass market across the key geographies of Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to observe relatively higher Y-o-Y growth in the coming years. This is also the largest regional market for flat glass, with a projected value share of more than 55% throughout the assessment period. Asia Pacific is estimated to create a total incremental $ opportunity of about US$ 18 Bn between 2017 and 2025. North America and Europe are expected to witness moderate growth and medium market share in the coming years. The Europe flat glass market is anticipated to remain ahead of the regional markets in North America, Middle East & Africa and Latin America in the near future owing to the presence of a large number of automotive OEMs that demand huge quantities of flat glass for various applications.

