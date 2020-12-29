Flat Glass Market 2021: Analysis, Trends, Development Strategy for Flat and Plate Glass by AGC Inc., Trulite, Saint-Gobain, i- ecam Group and Others with Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Flat glass usually consists of glass manufactured in flat form by floating molten glass on sheets of metal. It is produced from vacuum insulated glass technology that ensures heat and sound insulation and can be customized concerning various applications by changing dolomite, limestone, and sodium sulfate concentrations. It is majorly used in the construction market for applications in windows, doors, solar cells, cabinet closures, furniture, tabletops, and walls. The flat glass is also used as windshields and mirrors in the automobile industry. It is sustainable & made from natural raw materials, which gives it a high degree of light transmission and high chemical inertness.

Get Free PDF Sample at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00017578/

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing per-capita disposable incomes and rising automotive production are the key factors driving the flat glass market. The market will witness escalation due to the rise in insulated glass demand in luxury car windows and rooftops for aesthetic appearance. Flat glass is widely used in windshields, backlight, and mirrors in the automobile industry. Besides, the booming solar industry, coupled with the rising use of flat glass in the manufacture of solar panels, is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the companies operating in the global market. However, the fluctuation in raw materials’ prices is a significant factor that may hamper the market’s growth over the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Flat Glass Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals & materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the flat glass market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, and technology. The global flat glass market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading flat glass market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global flat glass market is segmented into product type, application, and technology. By product type, the flat glass market is classified into Basic, Tempered, Laminated, Insulated, Others. By application, the flat glass market is classified into Architectural, Automotive & Transportation, Others. By technology, the flat glass market is classified into Float, Rolled, Sheet.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global flat glass market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The flat glass market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the flat glass market from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the flat glass market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers vital developments in the flat glass market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the flat glass market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for flat glass in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the flat glass market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the flat glass market. Besides, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the critical development in the past five years.

AGC Inc.

Saint-Gobain

– i- ecam Group

Duratuf Glass Industries

Dillmeier Glass Company

Syracuse Glass Company

paragon Tempered Glass

Trulite

Cardinal Glass Industries

China Glass Holding

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00017578/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com