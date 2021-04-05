Flat Glass Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – AGC Inc., Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc, OGIS GmbH, GUARDIAN INDUSTRIES, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd

The Flat Glass market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Flat Glass Market with its specific geographical regions.

The flat glass market is expected to reach at a CAGR of over 9%, over the forecast period. Insulated flat glass is witnessing increasing deployment, as it reduces pollution, saves energy, and improves the comfort inside the building. The enhanced properties of acoustic insulation and thermal insulation provided by these products are expected to drive the demand.

The prominent players in the global Flat Glass market are:

AGC Inc., Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc, OGIS GmbH, GUARDIAN INDUSTRIES, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, Phoenicia, PPG Industries, Inc, Saint-Gobain, SCHOTT AG, Asahi India Glass Limited, Vitro

Report Coverage

Construction Industry to Drive the Demand for Flat Glass

– The construction industry is the largest end-user segment of the market studied. Moreover, the ongoing trend of smart city projects is also anticipated to drive the flat glass demand.

– Flat glasses are made of sodium silicate and calcium silicate, and are available from 2mm to 20mm thickness ranges, for several applications. They have a weight range of 6kg/m2-36 kg/m2. These glasses are often considered as building blocks for several types of architectural and interior applications.

– Glasses are being used extensively in the construction industry, in windows, faade, doors, interior partitions, balustrades, shop fronts, and railings for stairs and balconies, among other building parts, providing potential opportunity to float glasses.

– The body-tinted float glass is a new type of glass, in which, melted colorants are added for coloring and solar-radiation absorption properties. This type of glass saves energy, reduces heat penetration into buildings, and provides a striking visual effect.

Competitive Landscape:

The flat glass market is highly consolidated, with the top four players constituting more than half the market share. Dynamic shifts in the product standards, like lightweight and non-fragile nature, are driving the flat glass manufacturers to incorporate the latest innovative methods. Some of the key players include Saint-Gobain, SCHOTT AG, OGIS GmbH, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Asahi Glass Group, and PPG Industries, Inc, among others.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

