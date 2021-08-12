Flash sales on Microsoft Windows 10 Pro and Office 2019 Pro Plus licenses and other software

It’s been several years since Windows 10 was installed in the computer park and will soon be used as a replacement. To enjoy Windows 11 for free, you need to have Windows 10 on your computer. Now is the time to take the plunge with this flash sale.

Ridiculous prices for Microsoft licenses

The Godeal24 online store has decided to start a big flash sale for Microsoft licenses and the price for the latter has never been this low and that is good with the arrival of Windows 11 and the next school year.

If you want to buy a Windows 10 Pro or Office 2019 Pro Plus key, it happens here:

66% discount on Microsoft packages

If you need Windows and Office, there are some very interesting Microsoft packages here, but to take advantage of them you need to enter the following reduction code GOLE66:

Lots of software for Mac and PC

If you have a Mac, here are some very handy tools to optimize performance or to compress and decompress your files:

In case you have a PC, here are some other uses to make it work better and to keep it clean:

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals on the web for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.