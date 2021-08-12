Flash sale on this ultra-portable PC with AMD Ryzen 5, 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD

The next school year is just around the corner and anyone looking for an ultraportable PC for lessons is a very good investment with the HP 14s currently on sale in Flash.

HP 14s: an ultra-portable device with a powerful processor

The HP 14s is a very compact notebook and, thanks to its 14-inch screen with a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, is one of the ultra-portable. It is therefore ideal for anyone looking for a model that they can take with them wherever they go.

It’s not because it’s small, it’s not powerful, on the contrary, here is its technical sheet:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U clocked from 2.3 to 4 GHz RAM: 16 GB in DDR4 2666 Storage: 512 GB in SSD

802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth as well as 2 USB type A ports, 1 USB type C port and an HDMI 1.4b port are of course available for connectivity. You can think of it as a stationary PC at home with an external screen and wireless peripherals (keyboard + mouse) so that you only have to disconnect HDMI when you leave.

In terms of autonomy, it can take 8 hours and 30 minutes depending on the manufacturer. The HP 14s is also compatible with fast charging as it only takes 45 minutes to reach 50% of battery life.

If it was 899.99 euros, it has just risen to 679.99 euros for this flash sale. If you otherwise want to invest in a real gaming PC, we have a fixed model with an RTX 3070, which also benefits from a nice reduction.

3 good reasons to be tempted

The performance of AMD Ryzen 5. Good battery life. Nice 14-inch screen

