Flash sale on this super electric scooter

With the sunny days to come, it’s still more enjoyable to get around the great outdoors rather than huddling in public transportation, and the solution lies in the electric scooter. At the moment the excellent Xiaomi Mi Scooter 1S is enjoying a nice discount, an offer not to be missed.

Xiaomi Mi Scooter 1S: a sturdy scooter

The Xiaomi Mi Scooter 1S is the new replacement for the M365 that everyone has torn down. This new model offers greater comfort thanks to its wider and longer deck, as well as excellent maneuverability, which allows for a comfortable ride.

In terms of security, it has everything you need: lighting, alarm, you can’t be overlooked even when it’s dark. In addition, in order not to get dirty, it is equipped with fenders that prevent water from splashing on your clothes. Plus, it’s IP54 certified, which means it’s not afraid of water.

On the handlebars we have a small screen that allows you to view a lot of information such as speed in real time, remaining autonomy and mode of use among the three configured:

Pedestrians: up to 5 km / h Standard: up to 20 km / h Sport: up to 25 km / h

The autonomy lasts an average of 30 kilometers before it needs to be recharged.

The Xiaomi Mi Scooter 1S is currently priced at 309 euros while it was sold for 449 euros, a great deal considering the quality of this electric scooter.

Why adopt this scooter?

Robustness Comfortable autonomy

