Flash sale on this desktop gaming PC with an RTX 3060

If there’s a flash sale for a product, don’t hesitate too long before you see it fly away. Today this is the case with the Acer Nitro N50, a desktop gaming PC with a nice technical sheet, so why not take advantage of it.

Acer Nitro N50: a powerful configuration for gaming

Acer doesn’t just make classic desktop PCs or laptops, the brand also has a line called Nitro that caters to gamers who don’t want to bother building a machine, especially given the current component shortages. .

The Nitro N50 offers a nice spec sheet based on Intel and Nvidia. First of all, it has an Intel Core i5-11400F processor clocked from 2.6 to 4.4 GHz in Turbo Boost mode. It is associated with 16 GB of RAM in DDR4 and above all an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12 GB of video memory in GDDR6. With this configuration you will have no problem playing your favorite tracks.

For storage, you’ll have to rely on a massive 1TB SSD drive that comes preinstalled with Windows 10, but you can upgrade to Windows 11. With this technology, it only takes a few seconds to get to the desktop and you have enough storage space for your games.

It has just gone up in price from €1499.99 to €1299.99 since the flash sale. If you are interested in a laptop, we also have the MSI Katana for sale.

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.