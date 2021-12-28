Flash sale on this 5G 128GB smartphone

If you are looking for a 5G mobile phone to use the full performance of your network operator, you will of course find a great offer for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in 5G version here.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Top model at a low price

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a premium device that was released last year in collaboration with the brand community. The latter has a very nice 6.5-inch Super Amoled screen with a Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. In addition, the display offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which enables excellent fluidity in the user interface, videos and games.

Inside, we find a high-end 2020 configuration that is in no way inferior to the latest 2021 models.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (5G version) RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128 GB expandable

As for the photo, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has 3 sensors on the back and a 32 megapixel sensor on the front.

12 megapixels, wide angle 8 megapixels, telephoto 3×12 megapixels, ultra wide angle

Finally, the autonomy of this smartphone is ensured by a 4500 mAh battery compatible with 25 watt fast charging, wireless charging and reverse charging.

For the price, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is 549 euros instead of 759 euros. Otherwise, we also have the ZenFone 8 from Asus on offer at a good price.

Why crack

Great 120 Hz Super Amoled screen Snapdragon 865 Power 5G compatible

