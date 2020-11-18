Flash sale on the Samsung HW-T450 super soundbar with wireless subwoofer

If you want better sound on your TV, you can go for a soundbar like the Samsung HW-T450. The latter benefits from a very interesting double action.

Samsung HW-T450: a powerful soundbar

The Samsung HW-T450 is a powerful 2.1 soundbar, as it offers 200 watts of power thanks to its wireless subwoofer! So you can install it wherever you want without affecting your interior.

It has various functions such as Smart Sound which automatically analyze the sound source to optimize the track according to the content. For example, the dialogs are highlighted in a row. It also has a game mode to enhance your gaming experience by ensuring you are completely immersed.

You should also know that the remote is universal so that you can use it to control your Samsung TV as well as other brands of devices.

This Samsung HW-T450 soundbar was introduced for 199 euros and has just increased to 165.99 euros. She can also receive a refund offer of 30 euros, which simply has to be completed online. So it comes to 135 euros in the end! And if you have a console or a PC, here is a listing for a great gaming chair.

