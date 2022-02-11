Flash sale for this solid gaming PC with a latest generation RTX

Given the lack of components, assembling the machine of your dreams is not easy. On the other hand, if you don’t want to worry about buying a new gaming PC, you can simply turn to manufacturers who offer turnkey configurations, as in the case of the Acer Predator Orion 3000. The latter has just gone on flash sale, and that may be due to of the configuration can be sold out very quickly.

Acer Predator Orion 3000: Core i5 and RTX 3060 for gaming

Acer has the Predator range, which are fixed or portable PCs with a spec sheet optimized for gaming. The Orion 3000 is one of them and at 999.99 euros, or 250 euros less thanks to this flash sale, it becomes very interesting.

Let’s see what’s inside this box:

Processor: Intel Core i5-11400F (6 cores, 12 MB cache, from 2.6 to 4.4 GHz) Memory (RAM): 16 GB in DDR4 Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with its memory in GDDR6 Disk space: 512 GB in SSD and 1 TB on HDD

With this configuration, this Acer offers exceptional performance and on the sound side it is DTS X Ultra certified.

That’s not all, on the connectivity side there’s of course a Gigabit Ethernet port, but there’s also an integrated 802.11ax WiFi card. For connectivity you will find 2 USB 3.2 Type-C ports, 3 USB 3.2 ports and 4 USB 2.0 ports

And to complete your setup we also have a great headset from Cooler Master with 7.1 sound that also benefits from a nice discount.

