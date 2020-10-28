Flash sale for this Samsung Galaxy S10 E Super Pack with an AKG nomad speaker

If you are looking for a good smartphone but without breaking the bank, this Samsung / AKG package is an offer not to be missed!

The Samsung Galaxy S10 E is an AKG nomad speaker for a cheap price and as a bonus

This year Samsung unveiled its new S20 range, but the Galaxy S10 E still has some nice leftovers! It has a dynamic 5.8-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD + resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Also note that it is IP68 certified so it is not afraid of water or water. Dust.

In terms of the tech sheet, we’re on a high-end model, here’s what he’s got on:

Processor: Samsung Exynos 9820 RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128 GB (expandable via microSD card)

For the photo part, Samsung opted for a double sensor with 12 and 16 megapixels, for the front a 10 megapixel sensor. For videos, you can record in 4K at 60 frames per second or in slow motion in 720p at 960 frames per second.

In terms of autonomy, the Galaxy S10 E integrates a 3100mAh battery compatible with 15W fast charging, wireless charging and reverse charging.

The value of this package was 759 euros, but right now it’s on sale for 459 euros in flash sales with an AKG S30 nomad speaker as a bonus. Otherwise, we also have the Realme X50 at an affordable price.

3 good reasons to be tried

Performance photo quality AKG loudspeaker bonus

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.