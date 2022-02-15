Flash sale for this 17-inch gaming laptop with RTX

Here is a great promotion as it is MSI Katana GF76 gaming laptop. The latter belongs to a series optimized for gaming and is aimed at all demanding gamers who travel regularly or don’t want to bother with a desktop PC due to space constraints.

MSI Katana GF76: the latest generation RTX for gaming

MSI is a recognized brand among gamers thanks to high-quality components such as motherboards or graphics cards. But it has also developed peripherals and accessories and portable PCs that are not included.

The MSI Katana GF76 is a perfect example of the manufacturer’s know-how. It has a very nice 17.3-inch screen with Full HD resolution (1920×1080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. This makes it possible to play comfortably without having to connect an external screen. It also has the Crosshair feature that will help you aim better during your game.

On the case side, the components do not get too hot thanks to the new Cooler Boost 5 cooling system with 2 fans and 6 heat pipes, and a Gaming 2.0 mode is also available. With such a design, you can even have fun overclocking its graphics card, which is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050. The latter works in conjunction with its Intel Core i7 11800H processor, which has 24 MB of cache and 16 GB of RAM in DDR4. On the storage side you have to reckon with 512 GB in SSD.

With a reduction of 520 euros, the MSI Katana GF76 has just gone to 1279.99 euros instead of 1799.99 euros. You can even step it up to a 32GB Sodimm RAM kit with this deal.

