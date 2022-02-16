Flash sale for this 10 TB hard drive

There are many brands of hard drives, there is Western Digital, Seagate, Samsung or Toshiba. The latter has developed a high-performance series intended for gaming desktop PCs thanks to various read and write optimization technologies. The Toshiba X300 10TB currently on flash sale is getting a big discount.

Toshiba X300: a gaming hard drive with maximum storage space

Toshiba is a very good brand when it comes to hard drives and this X300 is part of their range optimized for gaming as well as other users who need a large storage capacity. It fits easily into your desktop PC in a 3.5 inch slot.

The latter includes Toshiba’s Dynamic Cache Technology, which optimizes the cache during reads and writes to improve real-time performance and reduce system vibration during these operations thanks to Toshiba’s Stable Platter Technology. Depending on the storage capacity, you have a buffer of 256 MB.

You should also know that this is a hard drive that operates at 7200 rpm and has a reliability of 600,000 hours, or almost 70 years.

In this flash sale you can order it for 269 euros, while we usually exceed 300 euros with this model. It’s also perfect if you’ve fallen in love with the Acer Nitro desktop PC that’s on sale.

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.