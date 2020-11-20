Flash sale for the Smart Connected Speaker with its Google Nest Hub Galet screen

This morning we offered you an Amazon Echo Dot 3 package with 2 Philips HUE bulbs. Now we’re moving on to its competitor with the Smart Connected Speaker with a Google Nest Hub Galet screen that’s currently for sale.

Google Nest Hub Galet: much more than a connected speaker

The Google Nest Hub Galet works just like a Smart Connected Speaker, but also has a screen.

You can of course ask him to turn on the lights in a room, play music, turn on your TV, or even save an appointment on your calendar. However, thanks to the screen, you can view your photos, view a cooking recipe, check the weather forecast or even observe the travel time from point A to point B. The possibilities are increased tenfold thanks to its 7-inch screen.

Marketed at a price of 89.99 euros, it has just gone on flash sale at a price of 59.99 euros, a nice saving of 30 euros!

Why are you tempted?

The same possibilities as a connected speaker A screen for even more functions A cheaper price than a speaker

