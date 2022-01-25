Flash sale during sales for this OLED and AMD ultraportable PC

Anyone looking for a portable PC to easily work on the go needs to look at ultraportables and that’s a good thing because the Asus S3400QA is on flash sale right now during the winter sale.

Asus Vivobook Pro: a compact, ultra-portable PC

Ultraportable PCs are growing in popularity and the Asus S3400QA is one of them. It has a beautiful 14-inch OLED screen with a WQXGA+ resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels in 16:10 format with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, giving you a smooth picture for videos.

You can take it anywhere as it only weighs 1.4 kilos.

Inside we find a very powerful configuration:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (up to 3.3 GHz, 6 cores) RAM: 16 GB DDR4 (3200 MHz) Graphics card: AMD Radeon Vega 7 Storage space: 512 GB NVMe SSD

With this machine you will have no problem launching demanding software.

For connectivity, you have to rely on Wifi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The connection consists of a USB 3.0 port, 2 USB 2.0 ports, a USB-C 3.1 port and an HRMI 1.4 port.

Finally, the autonomy announced by Asus is 8 hours in typical use with its 3-cell battery.

Regarding the price, it is currently in the flash sale at 879.99 euros instead of 1199.99 euros. And with the PROMO10 code and if you are a member you will get 80 euros back. For the promo on a convertible touch model, look here with the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5.

3 good reasons to crack

Super OLED display power of the Ryzen 5Light and compact

