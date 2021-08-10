Flash sale, 400 euros discount on this fixed gaming PC with its RTX 3070

Getting your hands on the latest generation of graphics cards from Nvidia isn’t easy, but today we have a great alternative if you want to switch your PC. In fact, the Millenium MM1 is currently benefiting from a price reduction of 400 euros and it has an RTX 3070!

Millenium MM1: a powerful gaming PC

Yesterday we had a good plan for a gaming laptop PC with an RTX 3070, today it is a stationary PC with similar features.

The Millenium MM1 has a design box with a plexiglass wall that allows you to see all of the installed components. In addition, it is equipped with RGB LEDs that give it a very noticeable light touch. But what interests us most is what it has in its stomach:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X clocked from 3.7 GHz to 4.6 GHz in boost mode (6 cores) RAM: 16 GB in DDR4 Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 with 8 GB memory in GDDR6X Storage space: 1 TB HDD and 240 GB SSD

Thanks to its hybrid SSD + HDD system, you have the best of both worlds, a fast hard drive for the operating system paired with a large storage space for your games. As for the graphics part, you will have no problem running your favorite games in ULTRA.

To power everything, the brand decided to use a 650 watt power supply.

Normally you had to pay 2199.99 euros for the Millenium MM1 Pantheon, but this flash sale costs 1799.99 euros, a saving of 400 euros.

3 good reasons to crack

Ryzen 5 Performance RTX 3070 card performance Double storage space

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals on the web for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.