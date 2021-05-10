Flare Gas Recovery System Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – John Zink Hamworthy Combustion LLC, Gardner Denver holdings Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Zeeco Inc

The Flare Gas Recovery System Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The flare gas recovery system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% over the period of 2020-2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Flare Gas Recovery System Market are John Zink Hamworthy Combustion LLC, Gardner Denver holdings Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Zeeco, Inc, SoEnergy International Inc, Wartsila Oyj Abp, Transvac Systems Ltd, Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH, MAN SE and others.

Key Market Trends:

Downstream Sector to Dominate the Market

– Flare gas recovery system converts the flare gas into a fuel which may be used in the refineries or sold to a third party for profit. Flare gas recovery system provides for a reliable mechanism usable energy, which can reduce the cost of power required to run the refining operations.

– Refining capacity in the world increased by 1.45%, to 100049 thousand barrels per day, in 2018 from 98621 thousand barrels per day, in 2017. An increase in the refining capacity around the world is expected to raise the demand for flare gas recovery systems and thereby drive the market in the forecast period.

– Iran and Venezuela are the largest emitter of oil downstream flare gas in the world. With each emitting around 1.27 billion cubic feet of flare gas per year. Weak regulation on the companies to reduce flare gas emission and quality of the oil is among the significant reasons for the high flare gas emission.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

– Flare Gas Recovery System Market Size & Analysis (2016 – 2026)

– Market Share Analysis of Flare Gas Recovery System Market (%),2016 – 2026

– Flare Gas Recovery System Market Share, By Brand

– Flare Gas Recovery System Market Share, By Company

– Flare Gas Recovery System Market Assessment & Opportunity (Value),2016 – 2026

– Major Companies Flare Gas Recovery System Market Value Analysis & Forecast

– Promising Flare Gas Recovery System Development by Major Companies

– Detailed Flare Gas Recovery System Portfolio of the Major Companies

– Major Deals in the Flare Gas Recovery System Market

– Major Companies Analysis

The Report Answers the Following Questions about the Flare Gas Recovery System Market:

– What is the size of the Flare Gas Recovery System market during 2016-2026?

– What will be the revenue generated by each Flare Gas Recovery System during the forecast period?

– Which Flare Gas Recovery System provides the highest market share?

– What are the leading companies dominating the Flare Gas Recovery System market? What is the share of these companies in the Flare Gas Recovery System market?

– How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2021-2026?

– What is the key development implemented by the leading players to stand out in this market?

– Who are the key players in this market space?

