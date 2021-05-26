Flame Spectrometers Market – Future, Trends and Forecast 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Global Flame Spectrometers Market: Introduction

A flame spectrometer is an instrument used to deliver high thermal stability and low unit-to-unit variations. Flame spectrometers can analyze absorption and emission characteristics of different materials. Flame spectrometers can also analyze a wide spectrum of samples repeatedly and at a high speed. Flame spectrometers are employed in a variety of applications such as agricultural measurement, air and water quality control analysis, medical diagnostics, metallurgical analysis, and laser characterization. In metallurgical analysis, flame spectrometers are applied for measurement of metal alloys ranging from aluminum to zinc. The ultraviolet-visible (UV-VIS) and near infrared (NIR) spectrometers are used to provide physical and chemical properties of metallic elements. Moreover, manufacturers of flame spectrometers provide customized instruments so that users can adjust parameters according to their requirements without compromising on flexibility and configurability of the instrument.

Global Flame Spectrometers Market: Competition Landscape

Ocean Optics Inc.

Ocean Optics Inc. is headquartered in Largo, Florida, and the U.S. The company is engaged in the manufacture of spectrometers, optical filters, fiber optic chemical sensors, and sampling systems. The company along with the Human Spaceflight Department of OHB System AG in Bremen, Germany has formed in a contract with the European Space Agency (ESA) to provide a customized UV-visible flame spectrometer to the International Space Station, which was launched in April 2019.

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd.

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd. is headquartered in Kochi, India. The company is engaged in the manufacture of a variety of engineering and scientific instruments for use in industries, research, and education. The company has developed a spray pyrolysis equipment model called HO-TH-04FA for research to improve the surface quality of metallic alloys and ceramics.

Some of the other key players operating in the global flame spectrometers market are Ocean Optics, Inc., Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics, Systonic, Elico, Electronics India, Edinburgh Instruments Ltd, Avantes BV, Labomed, Inc., and Jenway.

Global Flame Spectrometers Market: Dynamics

Growing Adoption of Flame Spectrometers in Food & Beverages Industry

One of the major factors driving the global flame spectrometers market is growing adoption of flame spectrometers in the global food & beverages industry. In the food & beverages industry, food and beverage processing, packaging, safety, and quality control need to be analyzed. In these analysis processes, flame spectrometers that are portable, flexible, and compact in size are used. Moreover, they are employed for a variety of ultraviolet-visible (UV-VIS) and near infrared (NIR) sensing applications. During food packaging, flame spectrometers are employed to measure the oxygen and pH level of food substances to determine shelf life of the product. Thus, in metropolitan cities, high demand for packed food is anticipated to boost the demand for flame spectrometers during the forecast period.

Increasing Use of Flame Spectrometers in Agricultural Measurement Applications

In the agriculture sector, flame spectrometers are used to study characteristics of plants and crops. Researcher use flame spectrometers to improve yield, quality, and a few other characteristics of crops. Moreover, in agricultural measurements, miniature spectrometers are used as they are robust, compact, and easily configurable and they provide information about photosynthesis in leaves and health of crops. Thus, in order to improve the yield and quality of agricultural products, use of flame spectrometers is increasing among researchers. This factor is anticipated to boost the demand for flame spectrometers during the forecast period.

