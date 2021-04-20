Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market : Information, Figures And Analytical Insights 2020-2027

“

Flame Retardant Polyester FiberPolyester staple fiber (PSF) is kind of polyester fiber made directly from PTA & MEG or PET chips or from recycled PET bottle flakes.

In global market, the production of flame retardant polyester staple fiber increases from 47.5 K MT in 2012 to 53.9 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 2.56%. In 2016, the global flame retardant polyester staple fiber market is led by Japan, capturing about 19.99% of global flame retardant polyester staple fiber production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 18.86% global production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of flame retardant polyester staple fiber are Trevira, Reliance, Huvis, Teijin, Toyobo, Toray, Unifi, JR . Trevira is the world leader, holding 13.56% production market share in 2016.

In terms of price, the global 2012-2017 flame retardant polyester staple fiber price is in decline trend, from about 3477 USD/MT in 2012 to 3146 USD/MT in 2016.

In application, flame retardant polyester staple fiber downstream is wide and recently flame retardant polyester staple fiber has acquired increasing significance in various fields of clothing, home textiles, public utility and others. Globally, the flame retardant polyester staple fiber market is mainly driven by growing demand for clothing which accounts for nearly 57.14% of total downstream consumption of flame retardant polyester staple fiber in 2016.

In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, flame retardant polyester staple fiber production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of flame retardant polyester staple fiber is estimated to be 65.9 KMT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Trevira, Reliance, Huvis, Teijin, Toyobo, Toray, Unifi, JR, SSFC, Yizheng Chemical Fiber, Hangzhou Hanbang Chemical Fiber, Kairui Flame Retardant Technology,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Inherent FRP Staple Fiber, Treated FRP Staple Fiber,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Clothing, Home Textiles, Public Utility, Others

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

Therefore, Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber.”