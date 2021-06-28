Flame Retardant Fibres Market 2021 Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities with Current Trends Analysis 2027| TOYOBO CO., LTD, Toray, Dupont
Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Flame Retardant Fibres market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Flame Retardant Fibres industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Flame Retardant Fibres production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Leading players of the global Flame Retardant Fibres market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Flame Retardant Fibres market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Flame Retardant Fibres market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Flame Retardant Fibres market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Flame Retardant Fibres Market Research Report: TOYOBO CO., LTD, Toray, Dupont, Lenzing, Teijin, Carl Weiske, Tayho, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Huvis, Unifi, Trevira CS, Sinopec, Libolon, Antufiber, Sanyou-Chem, Stfibre, Helon, Jlhxjt, Rayva, Zocn, Xinxiang Bailu Investment Group Co.,Ltd.
Global Flame Retardant Fibres Market Segmentation by Product: Flame Retardant Aramid Fiber, Flame Retardant Viscose Fiber, Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber, Flame Retardant Acrylic Fiber, Flame Retardant Nylon Fiber
Global Flame Retardant Fibres Market Segmentation by Application: Fireproof Clothing, Home Textiles, Car, Aerospace, Others
Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global Flame Retardant Fibres industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global Flame Retardant Fibres industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global Flame Retardant Fibres industry.
As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global Flame Retardant Fibres industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.
Few of the Questions Answered through the Report
(1) How will the global Flame Retardant Fibres market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Flame Retardant Fibres market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Flame Retardant Fibres market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Flame Retardant Fibres market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Flame Retardant Fibres market growth and competition?
Table od Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Flame Retardant Fibres Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Flame Retardant Aramid Fiber
1.2.3 Flame Retardant Viscose Fiber
1.2.4 Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber
1.2.5 Flame Retardant Acrylic Fiber
1.2.6 Flame Retardant Nylon Fiber
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Fireproof Clothing
1.3.3 Home Textiles
1.3.4 Car
1.3.5 Aerospace
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Flame Retardant Fibres, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Flame Retardant Fibres Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Flame Retardant Fibres Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Flame Retardant Fibres Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Flame Retardant Fibres Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Flame Retardant Fibres Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Flame Retardant Fibres Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Flame Retardant Fibres Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Flame Retardant Fibres Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Flame Retardant Fibres Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Flame Retardant Fibres Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Flame Retardant Fibres Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Flame Retardant Fibres Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Flame Retardant Fibres Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top Flame Retardant Fibres Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Flame Retardant Fibres Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Flame Retardant Fibres Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Flame Retardant Fibres Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 United States
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Flame Retardant Fibres Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Flame Retardant Fibres Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Flame Retardant Fibres Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Flame Retardant Fibres Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Flame Retardant Fibres Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Flame Retardant Fibres Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Flame Retardant Fibres Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Flame Retardant Fibres Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Flame Retardant Fibres Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Fibres Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Fibres Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Fibres Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 TOYOBO CO., LTD
12.1.1 TOYOBO CO., LTD Corporation Information
12.1.2 TOYOBO CO., LTD Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 TOYOBO CO., LTD Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 TOYOBO CO., LTD Flame Retardant Fibres Products Offered
12.1.5 TOYOBO CO., LTD Recent Development
12.2 Toray
12.2.1 Toray Corporation Information
12.2.2 Toray Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Toray Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Toray Flame Retardant Fibres Products Offered
12.2.5 Toray Recent Development
12.3 Dupont
12.3.1 Dupont Corporation Information
12.3.2 Dupont Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Dupont Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Dupont Flame Retardant Fibres Products Offered
12.3.5 Dupont Recent Development
12.4 Lenzing
12.4.1 Lenzing Corporation Information
12.4.2 Lenzing Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Lenzing Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Lenzing Flame Retardant Fibres Products Offered
12.4.5 Lenzing Recent Development
12.5 Teijin
12.5.1 Teijin Corporation Information
12.5.2 Teijin Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Teijin Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Teijin Flame Retardant Fibres Products Offered
12.5.5 Teijin Recent Development
12.6 Carl Weiske
12.6.1 Carl Weiske Corporation Information
12.6.2 Carl Weiske Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Carl Weiske Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Carl Weiske Flame Retardant Fibres Products Offered
12.6.5 Carl Weiske Recent Development
12.7 Tayho
12.7.1 Tayho Corporation Information
12.7.2 Tayho Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Tayho Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Tayho Flame Retardant Fibres Products Offered
12.7.5 Tayho Recent Development
12.8 Asahi Kasei Corporation
12.8.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Corporation Information
12.8.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Flame Retardant Fibres Products Offered
12.8.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation Recent Development
12.9 Huvis
12.9.1 Huvis Corporation Information
12.9.2 Huvis Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Huvis Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Huvis Flame Retardant Fibres Products Offered
12.9.5 Huvis Recent Development
12.10 Unifi
12.10.1 Unifi Corporation Information
12.10.2 Unifi Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Unifi Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Unifi Flame Retardant Fibres Products Offered
12.10.5 Unifi Recent Development
12.11 TOYOBO CO., LTD
12.11.1 TOYOBO CO., LTD Corporation Information
12.11.2 TOYOBO CO., LTD Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 TOYOBO CO., LTD Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 TOYOBO CO., LTD Flame Retardant Fibres Products Offered
12.11.5 TOYOBO CO., LTD Recent Development
12.12 Sinopec
12.12.1 Sinopec Corporation Information
12.12.2 Sinopec Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Sinopec Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Sinopec Products Offered
12.12.5 Sinopec Recent Development
12.13 Libolon
12.13.1 Libolon Corporation Information
12.13.2 Libolon Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Libolon Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Libolon Products Offered
12.13.5 Libolon Recent Development
12.14 Antufiber
12.14.1 Antufiber Corporation Information
12.14.2 Antufiber Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Antufiber Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Antufiber Products Offered
12.14.5 Antufiber Recent Development
12.15 Sanyou-Chem
12.15.1 Sanyou-Chem Corporation Information
12.15.2 Sanyou-Chem Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Sanyou-Chem Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Sanyou-Chem Products Offered
12.15.5 Sanyou-Chem Recent Development
12.16 Stfibre
12.16.1 Stfibre Corporation Information
12.16.2 Stfibre Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Stfibre Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Stfibre Products Offered
12.16.5 Stfibre Recent Development
12.17 Helon
12.17.1 Helon Corporation Information
12.17.2 Helon Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Helon Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Helon Products Offered
12.17.5 Helon Recent Development
12.18 Jlhxjt
12.18.1 Jlhxjt Corporation Information
12.18.2 Jlhxjt Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Jlhxjt Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Jlhxjt Products Offered
12.18.5 Jlhxjt Recent Development
12.19 Rayva
12.19.1 Rayva Corporation Information
12.19.2 Rayva Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Rayva Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Rayva Products Offered
12.19.5 Rayva Recent Development
12.20 Zocn
12.20.1 Zocn Corporation Information
12.20.2 Zocn Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Zocn Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Zocn Products Offered
12.20.5 Zocn Recent Development
12.21 Xinxiang Bailu Investment Group Co.,Ltd.
12.21.1 Xinxiang Bailu Investment Group Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information
12.21.2 Xinxiang Bailu Investment Group Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Xinxiang Bailu Investment Group Co.,Ltd. Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Xinxiang Bailu Investment Group Co.,Ltd. Products Offered
12.21.5 Xinxiang Bailu Investment Group Co.,Ltd. Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Flame Retardant Fibres Industry Trends
13.2 Flame Retardant Fibres Market Drivers
13.3 Flame Retardant Fibres Market Challenges
13.4 Flame Retardant Fibres Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Flame Retardant Fibres Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
