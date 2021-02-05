Flame Resistant Fabric Market Trends, Industry Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Flame Resistant Fabric Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Flame Resistant Fabric market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The global flame resistant fabric market is expected to grow over the forecast period due to increasing demand from chemical and oil & gas industries. Chemical and oil & gas industries extensively use flame-resistant fabric for the safety of workers owing to high accident risk in such industries. Flame resistant fabrics are basically textiles that are more fire retardant than other fabrics owing to its chemical treatment or exclusively manufactured fireproof fabrics.

The global Flame Resistant Fabric industry encompasses numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Flame Resistant Fabric Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

Industrial protective clothing is the largest application segment of the global flame resistant fabrics market in 2016. Industrial protective clothing provides consumers with all the above-stated categories. Stringent regulations on safety concerns in industries such as oil & gas and chemical are driving the demand for the flame-resistant fabric market. Law enforcement & firefighting services accounted for the second-largest application segment of the global flame resistant fabrics market.

The Flame Resistant Fabric Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Industrial Protective Clothing

Law Enforcement & Firefighting Service

Transport

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

I.duPont de Nemours and Company

Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Huntsman Corporation

Lenzing AG

Milliken & Company

PBI Performance Products

Solvay SA

Teijin Aramid BV

Toyobo Co., Ltd

Key Questions Answered by Flame Resistant Fabric Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

