Flame Arrestors Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts By 2029

Flame Arrestors Market: Introduction

Flame Arrestors is a device which permits the gas to pass through it but stops a flame in order to prevent large fire or explosion. Flame arrestors are used across various end-user sectors, such as Oil & Gas, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Waste-to-Energy Plant. Flame arrestors are passive devices with no moving parts. Flame arrestors prevent the propagation of flame from the exposed side of the unit to the protected side by the use of wound crimped metal ribbon type flame cell element. Under standard operating conditions, the flame arrester allows a relatively free flow of gas or vapour within the piping system. If the mixture is ignited and the flame begins to travel back through the piping, the arrester will prohibit the flame from moving back to the gas source.

Flame Arrestors Market: Segmentation

The global flame arrestors market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user and region.

Based on the type, the global flame arrestors market is segmented as:

In-Line

End-Of-Line

Based on the application, the global flame arrestors market is segmented as:

Storage Tank

Pipeline

Incinerator

Ventilation System

Others

Based on the end user, the global Flame Arrestors market is segmented as:

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Metals & Mining

Pharmaceutical

Waste-To-Energy Plant

Others

In-Line flame arrestors are anticipated to showcase remarkable growth rate during the forecast period due to its bi-directional flame arresting capability as compared to end-of-line flame arrestors. On the other hand, among end-user segment, the oil & gas segment is anticipated to see substantial market growth over the forecast period, attributed to increasing exploration & production activities in oil & gas sector across all major oil producing economies.

Flame Arrestors Market: Regional Outlook

The global flame arrestors market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Europe, MEA, East Asia (Japan, China, and South Korea), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) and Latin America. Among the above-mentioned countries, MEA is estimated to account for a significant market share due to prevailing oil & gas reserves in countries, such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, Nigeria and others. East Asia is anticipated to witness a high growth in the global flame arrestors market owing to the rise in gas pipelines in the downstream sector. Moreover, South Asia and Latin America is projected to showcase most enthusiastic growth in the global flame arrestors market due to the rise in the population coupled with an upsurge in oil & gas consumption across the region. Europe and North America are one of the key developed regions that will generate creditable opportunity in the global flame arrestors market over the forecast period due to the existence of significant oil & gas reserves and robust infrastructure.

Flame Arrestors Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global flame arrestors market are Braunschweiger Flammenfilter, Elmac Technologies, Emerson, Morrison Bros. Co., Groth Corporation, Westech Industrial, Tornado Combustion Technologies, Protectoseal, Ergil, Bs&B Safety Systems, L&J Technologies, Motherwell Tank Protection and other key market players. The flame arrestors market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the regional vendors ruling their respective regional market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Flame Arrestors market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Flame Arrestors market report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as product type. power rating and application.

The Flame Arrestors Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Flame Arrestors Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LatAm)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

