FLAGLIA release date in Winter 2023, theme songs by THE BOYZ revealed for original musical anime project

The FLAGLIA unique musical anime mission is ready to premiere on January 16, 2023. Pic credit score: Studio Gaina

The FLAGLIA launch date for the unique musical anime mission is confirmed for January 16, 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season.

The news was announced on the official Twitter account of the Japanese boy band group THE BOYZ on November 9, 2022.

The Tweet additional clarifies that the FLAGLIA anime collection will run for six episodes on TOKYO MX, with two 15-minute episodes airing consecutively in every 30-minute slot, as follows:

Episodes 1 and a pair of will premiere on January 16, 2023, at 25:35

Episodes 3 and 4 will air on January 23, 2023, at 25:35

Episodes 5 and 6 will air on January 30, 2023, at 25:35

THE BOYZ will carry out all FLAGLIA ‘s theme songs together with the principle theme tune “Right here is” and the insert songs “Take Me Again” and “Discuss About Us.”

THE BOYZ’s members will probably be voicing FLAGLIA anime characters as nicely.

FLAGLIA forged and workers

Itsurou Kawasaki (The Yakuza’s Information to Babysitting) is directing the collection at Studio Gaina.

Further FLAGLIA workers members embody:

Madoka Takadono (Makai Ouji: Devils and Realist) — unique creator, scriptwriter

Jiwataneho — unique character designer

Eriko Itou (Love and Lies) — character designer

The FLAGLIA mission includes the FLAGLIA TV anime and FLAGLIA THE MUSICAL – Yukitekaerishi Monogatari-. The latter will premiere on the Nippon Seinenkan Corridor in Tokyo on February 3, 2023, and can run till February 9, 2023. The anime is ready within the current day, whereas the musical is ready within the medieval previous. Each FLAGLIA initiatives are primarily based on the unique story and script by Madoka Takadono.

FLAGLIA THE MUSICAL is directed by Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi.

Singer and actor Yoshikuni Dohchin (member of the duo pop band CHEMISTRY) and South Korean boy band SUPERNOVA’s Yoon Hak will participate in for each FLAGLIA initiatives.

Japanese-Korean boy band NIK will participate within the FLAGLIA mission. Pic credit score: KProfiles

Further FLAGLIA forged members embody Toshiki Seto, Waku Sakaguchi, Shoutarou Ookubou, Tatsuya Tomoishi, Kenji Sakamoto, and the members of the Japanese-Korean boy band NIK (Gunmin, Hyeonsu, Ryuta, Yunsol, Taehoon, Kogun, Ryo, Parkha, Taichi, and Hinata).

Studio Gaina was established in 2015 and has undergone possession and title adjustments since its founding. In 2018, The Kinoshita Group acquired the studio (initially named Fukushima Gainax) and renamed it Gaina in an try to make it a pillar of its anime manufacturing, with enlargement in thoughts.

Collectively with Really feel, Studio Gaina labored on The Yakuza’s Information to Babysitting. Studio Gaina has produced a number of anime titles, together with Forest of Piano, Cap Revolution Bottleman DX, and Hanabi-chan is Usually Late.