British YouTuber and musician JJ “KSI” has shared his views on the possible match between his brother Deji, also a YouTuber, and boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Deji recently won his first professional fight against fellow YouTuber Yousef “Fousey”. Following news of his clash against Mayweather, KSI shared a candid reaction during a concert. He said:

“F**k me, I’m going!”

The reaction was witnessed by multiple fans during the musician’s tour of Germany. The clip was subsequently shared by popular YouTube channel BSN.

KSI praises his brother, says Deji is on a “mission”

Although the match is yet to be officially announced, rumors have been growing stronger. TheBreadBatch, a Twitter account dedicated to boxing, was the first to break the story. According to their sources, the match has been confirmed and is expected to take place in November 2022 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

So far, Deji and his team have not spoken about the bout. Floyd, however, in a recent Instagram live post, mentioned an exhibition match that he will be participating in later this year.

Speaking about the possible fight, KSI said:

“Deji is just a man on a mission. I mean yeah, we’ll see if it’s true…”

He further continued:

“I need to see him beat the f**k outta Mayweather, or at least survive anyway.”

This isn’t the first time Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be fighting a social media influencer. In February 2021, the former boxing champion took on American YouTuber Logan Paul. The latter, who is presently contracted to WWE, managed to hold his own during the match.

Fans react to possible bout

Deji, who hadn’t won any of his matches until last month, has certainly caused a lot of furore among fans with rumors of a Mayweather fight. Although it is yet to be officially sanctioned, here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

The two best fighters of all time. One has to finally be defeated, finally. Mayweather vs Deji. The two best fighters of all time. One has to finally be defeated, finally. Mayweather vs Deji. https://t.co/2b9k9lvvYl

dunno why everyone is getting mad about floyd mayweather fighting deji? i think it’s pretty fair, after everything i think mayweather has done enough to earn the fight with him dunno why everyone is getting mad about floyd mayweather fighting deji? i think it’s pretty fair, after everything i think mayweather has done enough to earn the fight with him

Deji got a win against a walking punching bag in Fousey and now he’s about to fight Floyd Mayweather this is so shameless I can’t even back it Deji got a win against a walking punching bag in Fousey and now he’s about to fight Floyd Mayweather this is so shameless I can’t even back it 😭😭

ain’t no way deji is fighting floyd mayweather ain’t no way deji is fighting floyd mayweather 💀 https://t.co/KfYN0l0vKl

Floyd Mayweather when he sees that first Deji jab Floyd Mayweather when he sees that first Deji jab https://t.co/QCNFGvc7gJ

*Floyd Mayweather finishing his boxing career undefeated* Deji: *Floyd Mayweather finishing his boxing career undefeated*Deji: https://t.co/hZXLdi6P5Y

If Deji beats Mayweather, Alex Wassabi is the greatest boxer of all time If Deji beats Mayweather, Alex Wassabi is the greatest boxer of all time

deji went from losing to vinnie hacker to now fighting floyd mayweather that’s crazy deji went from losing to vinnie hacker to now fighting floyd mayweather that’s crazy

Meanwhile, KSI has also been rumored to make a return to the ring after his exploits in August. He shared a tweet teasing a possible Misfits Boxing event in January featuring fellow influencer Logan Paul and YouTube streamer JiDion.

