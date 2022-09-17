“F**k me, I’m going!” – Fan shares KSI’s reaction to Deji boxing Floyd Mayweather
British YouTuber and musician JJ “KSI” has shared his views on the possible match between his brother Deji, also a YouTuber, and boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Deji recently won his first professional fight against fellow YouTuber Yousef “Fousey”. Following news of his clash against Mayweather, KSI shared a candid reaction during a concert. He said:
“F**k me, I’m going!”
The reaction was witnessed by multiple fans during the musician’s tour of Germany. The clip was subsequently shared by popular YouTube channel BSN.
KSI praises his brother, says Deji is on a “mission”
Although the match is yet to be officially announced, rumors have been growing stronger. TheBreadBatch, a Twitter account dedicated to boxing, was the first to break the story. According to their sources, the match has been confirmed and is expected to take place in November 2022 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.
So far, Deji and his team have not spoken about the bout. Floyd, however, in a recent Instagram live post, mentioned an exhibition match that he will be participating in later this year.
Speaking about the possible fight, KSI said:
“Deji is just a man on a mission. I mean yeah, we’ll see if it’s true…”
He further continued:
“I need to see him beat the f**k outta Mayweather, or at least survive anyway.”
This isn’t the first time Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be fighting a social media influencer. In February 2021, the former boxing champion took on American YouTuber Logan Paul. The latter, who is presently contracted to WWE, managed to hold his own during the match.
Fans react to possible bout
Deji, who hadn’t won any of his matches until last month, has certainly caused a lot of furore among fans with rumors of a Mayweather fight. Although it is yet to be officially sanctioned, here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
Meanwhile, KSI has also been rumored to make a return to the ring after his exploits in August. He shared a tweet teasing a possible Misfits Boxing event in January featuring fellow influencer Logan Paul and YouTube streamer JiDion.