Fixes issues with players loading location, crashes, and more

Sean Murray not too long ago introduced that Good day Video games was launching patch 4.0.3 in No Man’s Sky, which is supposed to repair plenty of points reported by these enjoying the Waypoint replace. The builders have been releasing updates and fixes not too long ago to deal with the problems that stemmed from the main patch 4.0.

Good day Video games launched Waypoint patch 4.0 in No Man’s Sky earlier this month, together with the launch of the title on Nintendo Change. The sport has already acquired plenty of main updates in 2022, together with Sentinel, Outlaws, and Endurance.

Such content material inclusions typically lead to bugs and glitches. Good day Video games has already launched a few patches that repair a number of of the problems reported by gamers. So what does patch 4.0.3 do in No Man’s Sky?

No Man’s Sky patch 4.0.3 official notes overview

The weblog submit for the newest patch begins by thanking those that have been enjoying the sport for the reason that Wapoint replace, in addition to avid gamers who took the time to report the problems they confronted “through Zendesk or console crash reporting.” With patch 4.0.3, Good day Video games seeks to additional resolve issues that proceed to disrupt the gameplay expertise.

Waypoint v4.0 🔭🤯Change😎Relaxed Mode❤️Overhauled Inventories💉Revamped UI🪐Improved Missions💪Tons of QoL🧑‍🚀Stage Cap Enhance👩‍🔧Customized Sport Mode🦑Data Portal🌠New Milestone System🦾Elevated Problem🧬Crafting Improved🛰️Commerce Shuttle👽New CollectiblesOut Now https://t.co/QiHhUGSOX2

The most important repair within the newest patch considerations a problem gamers have been having with their loading location. They have been being loaded within the fallacious location after they made an autosave throughout the House Anomaly with out disembarking from their ship.

Aside from that, patch 4.0.3 fixes crash points that may happen when gamers pin a accomplished journey milestone and entry the ‘Catalog & Information’ web page. The patch additionally resolves plenty of crashes which are memory-related. It’s now reside on Nintendo Change for gamers to take a look at.

The notes for the patch are as follows:

Bug fixes

Mounted a problem that would trigger gamers to be loaded within the fallacious location after making an autosave throughout the House Anomaly however with out disembarking from their ship.

Mounted a crash that would happen when pinning a accomplished journey milestone.

Mounted a crash that would happen when accessing the Catalogue & Information web page.

Mounted plenty of memory-related crashes.

Good day Video games has assured that they may proceed to establish and deal with points reported by No Man’s Sky gamers by means of patches and fixes sooner or later. Gamers can elevate a ticket relating to any error they encounter by submitting a bug report right here.

A take a look at Waypoint

The Waypoint replace overhauled a number of elementary gameplay components that included recreation modes, stock, milestones, journey cataloguing, and extra. Though the patch 4.0 stock adjustments have been divisive in nature, the replace introduced some pleasant content material to the sport.

A few probably the most attention-grabbing adjustments introduced by Waypoint have been the choice of auto-saving and the introduction of commerce rockets. The previous permits gamers to discover the cosmos with out having to be continually bothered about saving their progress.

The latter is a welcome addition that makes promoting objects on the Galactic Commerce Community manner smoother. Amongst different issues, Good day Video games has additionally buffed up the visible results of the sport with patch 4.0. The brand new results have been a lot appreciated by the No Man’s Sky neighborhood.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



