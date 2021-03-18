Fixed Wing Military Drones Market | Increasing Demand, Current Growth Rate, Outlook and Forecast to 2027 | Key Player – Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Textron Inc., BAE Systems, AeroVironment Inc

Fixed Wing Military Drones Market Outlook – 2027

Military drones are the combat version of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Military drones are used for number of missions such as surveillance, intelligence gathering, early warning, artillery & gunship guidance, and threat detection. In recent years, military drones have become advanced and are equipped with high quality video cameras, improved GPS system, bombs, precision guided missiles etc. Such improvements have made these drones much more lethal and thereby military drones or combat drones have being used widely in operations against terrorism, spying on other countries etc. For instance, USA used military drones to counter ISIS in Syria and killed its leader from Hellfire missile which was fired from combat drone. Fixed wing military drones market have rigid wings and look similar to airplanes. Also, fixed wing UAVs have relatively simple design and hence less complicated maintenance & repair processes. Such simple design & aerodynamics of fixed wing military drone allows for faster speeds & longer flight times. In addition, larger fixed wing military drones are able to carry heavier payloads.

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Range, Application, Propulsion, Endurance, Maximum Take-off Weight, Launching Mode, and Region Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa Companies covered Thales Group, General Atomics, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Textron Inc., BAE Systems, AeroVironment Inc., and AeroVironment Inc.

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

Due to COVID-19 situation, the research & development in fixed wing military drone companies across the globe has been hampered due to the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

As governments spending shift towards economic recovery due to COVID-19 pandemic, industries may experience reduction in quantity of order for fixed wing military drones, which will directly affect the growth of fixed wing military drones making companies.

Production rate of fixed wing military drone making companies have been affected adversely due to COVID-19 situation.

Cancellation of several military exercises between nations and reduction in military activities worldwide due to COVID-19, has been impacting adversely to military drones market as demand of relevant spare parts is also low.

Post COVID-19, the fixed wing military drones market can witness significant growth as several countries have either already ordered or planning to procure fixed wing military drones for their forces.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Rising use of drones for combat missions, increase in the role of military drones for ocean surveillance, and cost effectiveness as compared to manned aircraft are some of the major factors which drive the fixed wing military drones market. However, lack of skilled manpower for operating the drones may hamper the fixed wing military drones market. Contrarily, technological advancements such as increase in endurance limit can be opportunistic for the fixed wing military drones market.

Rising use of drones for combat missions

Countries such as USA, Israel and China are widely using drones for military activities. At instance, USA killed Iranian general Qassem from MQ-9 Reaper drone (a fixed wing drone) on January 2020. Similarly, Israel is also reportedly conducting several operations using such type of military drones. Further, India have ordered more than 50 combat drones from Israel and there are ongoing discussions with USA for procurement of long-range fixed wing military drones. Hence, rising use of military drones worldwide will generate significant demand in the future and thereby driving the global fixed wing military drones market.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Range Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)

Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) Application Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition (ISRT)

Delivery and Transportation

Combat Operations

Battle Damage Management Propulsion Battery Powered

Fuel Cell

Hybrid Cell Endurance Up to 2 hours

2 to 6 hours

More than 6 hours Maximum Take-off Weight Less than 25 Kilograms

Between 25 to 150 Kilograms

More than 150 Kilograms Launching Mode Vertical Take-off

Automatic Take-off and Landing

Catapult Launcher

Hand Launched

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the fixed wing military drones industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global fixed wing military drones market share.

The current market is quantitatively analysed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global fixed wing military drones market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global fixed wing military drones market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the fixed wing military drones market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the global fixed wing military drones market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

