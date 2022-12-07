Fixed issues with Nexus missions, PlayStation 5 crashes, and more

Whereas No Man’s Sky gamers await Howdy Video games and Sean Murray to shock them with the subsequent main replace, which can convey new content material to the more-than-half-a-decade-old space-exploration title, the builders have periodically pushed patches to repair bugs and points. The newest one, 4.08, does the identical job in-game.

This latest slew of patches adopted Waypoint, the final main replace that Howdy Video games launched for No Man’s Sky, which introduced a plethora of recent options to the sport. This consists of contemporary mechanics, like auto-save options and Commerce Rockets, a extra relaxed recreation mode, visible overhauls, and modifications to the stock system.

The huge expansive lush inexperienced world of No Man’s Sky (Picture by way of Howdy Video games)

The builders tweaked a wide range of contemporary gadgets with the string of patches launched into the title following Waypoint. These not solely fastened points but in addition launched a brand new issue setting, free expertise slots, and extra.

The newest patch, 4.08, introduced fixes to bug-related issues in No Man’s Sky. This has been reported by gamers participating within the Vacation 2022 Expeditions replace.

Official notes for No Man’s Sky patch 4.08: Bug fixes and extra

Bug fixes

Mounted a problem that triggered Nexus missions to present the unsuitable rewards.

Mounted a visible glitch with twister rendering on Nintendo Change.

Mounted quite a few memory-related crashes on PlayStation 4.

Mounted a PlayStation 5 crash that would happen on lengthy playthroughs.

In its weblog submit saying the most recent patch replace, Howdy Video games thanked gamers for dipping their toes into the Vacation 2022 Expeditions replace and sharing the problems they got here throughout throughout their playthroughs. The bug fixes launched by the patch are based mostly on the builders carefully combing via participant suggestions and figuring out the issues.

Howdy Video games has assured players that it’s going to proceed to supply fixes and patches to resolve points that spring up throughout gamers’ time in No Man’s Sky. Interlopers who expertise such bugs, glitches, and crashes will have the ability to submit a bug report right here.

Howdy Video games introduced within the final week of November that gamers will likely be handled to a recap of all Expeditions in 2022 in “a lowered format” through the vacation season. That is just like what the builders did final 12 months. The schedule for the Vacation 2022 Expeditions is as follows:

Expedition 5 Exobiology is working from November 24 until December 8 – An opportunity to get the Sentinel Quad.

Expedition 6 Blighted will run from December 8 until December 22 – An opportunity to get the Outlaw Cape.

Expedition 7 Leviathan will run from December 22 until January 5 – An opportunity to get an natural addition to the participant’s frigate fleet.

Expedition 8 Polestar will run from January 5 until January 18 – An opportunity to get the Baby of Helios egg.

The Vacation 2022 Expeditions affords gamers who could not interact within the mentioned time-limited occasions earlier within the 12 months one other crack on the missions. This may also allow players to obtain the profitable rewards which can be on provide.

