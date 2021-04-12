Fixed Fluoroscopy Equipment Global Market Report (2020-2027) Segmented by Type, Application and region (NA, EU, and etc.)
The global Fixed Fluoroscopy Equipment market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Leading industry players covered in this report are:
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany)
Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)
Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)
Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Hologic, Inc. (US)
Carestream Health, Inc. (US)
Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)
Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
Adani Systems Inc. (Belarus)
Siemens AG(Germany)
GE Healthcare(US)
Worldwide Fixed Fluoroscopy Equipment Market by Application:
Cardiology
Gastroenterology
Urology and nephrology
Orthopedic and trauma surgeries
Neurosurgeries
Cardiovascular surgeries
Gastrointestinal surgeries
Others
By Type:
Remote-controlled fluoroscopy systems
Conventional fluoroscopy systems
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Fixed Fluoroscopy Equipment Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Fixed Fluoroscopy Equipment Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Fixed Fluoroscopy Equipment Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Fixed Fluoroscopy Equipment Market in Major Countries
7 North America Fixed Fluoroscopy Equipment Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Fixed Fluoroscopy Equipment Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Fixed Fluoroscopy Equipment Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Fixed Fluoroscopy Equipment Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Fixed Fluoroscopy Equipment Market: Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Key Stakeholders
Fixed Fluoroscopy Equipment manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Fixed Fluoroscopy Equipment
Fixed Fluoroscopy Equipment industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Fixed Fluoroscopy Equipment industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
