Fixed Asset Turnover Ratio Explained With Examples

What Is the Fastened Asset Turnover Ratio?

The mounted asset turnover ratio (FAT) is, generally, utilized by analysts to measure working efficiency. This effectivity ratio compares web gross sales (earnings assertion) to mounted belongings (stability sheet) and measures an organization’s skill to generate web gross sales from its fixed-asset investments, specifically property, plant, and tools (PP&E).

The mounted asset stability is used as a web of accrued depreciation. The next mounted asset turnover ratio signifies that an organization has successfully used investments in mounted belongings to generate gross sales.

Key Takeaways The mounted asset turnover ratio reveals how environment friendly an organization is at producing gross sales from its current mounted belongings.

The mounted asset turnover ratio is calculated by dividing web gross sales by the typical stability in mounted belongings.

The next ratio implies that administration is utilizing its mounted belongings extra successfully.

A excessive FAT ratio doesn’t inform something about an organization’s skill to generate strong earnings or money flows.

The mounted asset turnover is much like different turnover ratios such because the belongings turnover ratio, although the mounted asset turnover ratio makes use of a subset of belongings to check an organization’s exercise in opposition to.

Fastened-Asset Turnover Ratio

Fastened Asset Turnover Ratio Components

beginaligned &textFAT = frac textNet Gross sales textAverage Fastened Property &textbfwhere: &textNet Gross sales = textGross gross sales, much less returns, and allowances &textAverage Fastened Property = frac textNABB – textEnding Steadiness 2 &textNABB = textNet mounted belongings’ starting stability endaligned







The ratio is usually used as a metric in manufacturing industries that make substantial purchases of PP&E so as to enhance output. When an organization makes such important purchases, sensible buyers intently monitor this ratio in subsequent years to see if the corporate’s new mounted belongings reward it with elevated gross sales.

Total, investments in mounted belongings are inclined to characterize the biggest element of the corporate’s complete belongings. The FAT ratio, calculated yearly, is constructed to replicate how effectively an organization, or extra particularly, the corporate’s administration staff, has used these substantial belongings to generate income for the agency.

Decoding the Fastened Asset Turnover Ratio

The next turnover ratio is indicative of higher effectivity in managing fixed-asset investments, however there’s not a precise quantity or vary that dictates whether or not an organization has been environment friendly at producing income from such investments. Because of this, it will be significant for analysts and buyers to check an organization’s most up-to-date ratio to each its personal historic ratios and ratio values from peer firms and/or common ratios for the corporate’s trade as a complete.

Although the FAT ratio is of great significance in sure industries, an investor or analyst should decide whether or not the corporate underneath examine is within the applicable sector or trade for the ratio to be calculated earlier than attaching a lot weight to it.

Fastened belongings range drastically from one firm sort to the following. For example, contemplate the distinction between an web firm and a producing firm. An web firm, comparable to Meta (previously Fb), has a considerably smaller mounted asset base than a producing large, comparable to Caterpillar. Clearly, on this instance, Caterpillar’s mounted asset turnover ratio is of extra relevance and may maintain extra weight than Meta’s FAT ratio.

Fastened Asset Turnover Ratio vs. Asset Turnover Ratio

The asset turnover ratio makes use of complete belongings as a substitute of focusing solely on mounted belongings as performed within the FAT ratio. Utilizing complete belongings acts as an indicator of a variety of administration’s choices on capital expenditures and different belongings.

An organization’s asset turnover ratio might be smaller than its mounted asset turnover ratio as a result of the denominator within the equation is bigger whereas the numerator stays the identical. It additionally makes conceptual sense that there’s a wider hole between the quantity of gross sales and complete belongings in comparison with the quantity of gross sales and a subset of belongings.

Manufacturing firms usually favor the mounted asset turnover ratio over the asset turnover ratio as a result of they wish to get the most effective sense in how their capital investments are performing. Corporations with fewer mounted belongings comparable to a retailer could also be much less within the FAT in comparison with how different belongings comparable to stock are being utilized.

As a result of the mounted asset ratio is greatest used as a comparative software, it is essential that the identical methodology of choosing data is used throughout durations.

Limitations of Utilizing the Fastened Asset Ratio

Corporations with cyclical gross sales could have worse ratios in sluggish durations, so the ratio must be checked out throughout a number of completely different time durations. Moreover, administration may very well be outsourcing manufacturing to cut back reliance on belongings and enhance its FAT ratio, whereas nonetheless struggling to take care of secure money flows and different enterprise fundamentals.

Corporations with sturdy asset turnover ratios can nonetheless lose cash as a result of the quantity of gross sales generated by mounted belongings converse nothing of the corporate’s skill to generate strong earnings or wholesome money stream. The mounted asset ratio solely seems to be at web gross sales and stuck belongings; company-wide bills usually are not factored into the equation. As well as, there are variations within the cashflow between when web gross sales are collected and when mounted belongings are invested in.

Like different monetary ratios, the mounted ratio turnover ratio is just helpful as a comparative software. As an example, an organization will achieve essentially the most perception when the mounted asset ratio is in contrast over time to see the development of how the corporate is doing. Alternatively, an organization can achieve perception into their rivals by evaluating how their mounted asset ratio compares to others.

Instance of Fastened Asset Turnover Ratio

Within the Q3 2022 stability sheet under, Amazon reported proudly owning $177.2 billion of property and tools web of depreciation as of September 30, 2022. It additionally reported proudly owning $160.3 billion of property and tools as of December 31, 2021. On this simplified instance, we’ll assume these are our beginning and ending mounted asset balances. This implies Amazon’s common mounted belongings for this instance was $168.75 billion.



Amazon Steadiness Sheet, Q3 2022.



Proven within the picture under, Amazon additionally reported its web earnings for these durations. For the mounted asset turnover ratio, it would not essentially matter what prior yr gross sales have been except we have been calculating final yr’s ratio. To calculate this yr’s ratio, all we’d like is the present web gross sales for the interval ending in September 2022. That is $364.8 billion.



Amazon Earnings Assertion, Q3 2022.



To calculate the mounted asset turnover ratio for Amazon, the $364.8 billion of web gross sales could be divided by the $168.75 common stability of mounted belongings. Subsequently, the corporate’s mounted asset turnover ratio is 2.16. Which means that for this era, for each greenback of mounted belongings Amazon owned, it generated $2.16 of web gross sales.

What Is a Good Fastened Asset Turnover Ratio? Fastened asset turnover ratios extensively range by trade and firm dimension. Subsequently, there isn’t a single benchmark all firms can use as their goal mounted asset turnover ratio. As a substitute, firms ought to consider what the trade common is and what their competitor’s mounted asset turnover ratios are. A superb mounted asset turnover ratio might be larger than each.

Ought to the Fastened Asset Turnover Ratio Be Excessive or Low? Corporations with larger mounted asset turnover ratios earn more cash for each greenback they’ve invested in mounted belongings. For many, the next mounted asset turnover ratio is healthier.

What Is the Foremost Draw back to the Fastened Asset Turnover Ratio? The mounted asset turnover ratio doesn’t incorporate any firm bills. Subsequently, the ratio fails to inform analysts whether or not or not an organization is even worthwhile. An organization could also be producing file ranges of gross sales and effectively utilizing their mounted belongings; nevertheless, the corporate may have file ranges of variable, administrative, or different bills. The mounted asset turnover ratio additionally would not contemplate cashflow, so firms with good mounted asset turnover ratios may be illiquid.

The Backside Line

The mounted asset turnover ratio is helpful in figuring out whether or not an organization is effectively utilizing its mounted belongings to drive web gross sales. The mounted asset turnover ratio is calculated by dividing web gross sales by the typical stability of mounted belongings of a interval. Although the ratio is useful as a comparative software over time or in opposition to different firms, it fails to establish unprofitable firms.