Five-year agreement between the EU and Turkey: looking for a course towards Ankara | Free press

Brussels (dpa) – Five years after the conclusion of the refugee agreement between the EU and Turkey, the European Union is fighting for its course with Ankara.

On the anniversary of the agreement, aid agencies cheered criticism of the agreement, which aims to curb migration to Greece via Turkey. However, the federal government sees the Refugee Pact as a success. Next Friday, Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, Charles Michel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan want to take stock of the complex relationship via video.

Next week, the topic lands on the table of Chancellor Angela Merkel and the other heads of state or government at the EU summit. Turkey is an important partner of the EU, especially in the field of migration policy. However, Erdogan has taken a confrontational course several times over the past year, provoking the bloc of states.

Impressed by major refugee movements, both sides reached an agreement on the EU-Turkey statement five years ago, on March 18, 2016. This stipulates that Turkey will take measures against unauthorized migration to the EU and that Greece can return illegally arrived migrants to the Aegean islands. In return, the EU takes in a Syrian refugee from Turkey for every Syrian returned and supports the country financially in caring for the refugees. Among other things, Turkey was promised a deepened customs union and a visa-free regime. At the same time, camps were set up in the Aegean islands, where the migrants still live under sometimes unworthy conditions.

In fact, the number of migrants arriving in the Greek islands has decreased significantly. Where about 857,000 people came in 2015, this was almost 60,000 in 2019, according to the UNHCR. However, by March 2021, Greece had returned only about 2,740 migrants to Turkey, which is home to about 3.6 million Syrian refugees. The EU countries admitted 28,621 people. That is significantly less than promised in the agreement. In the Corona crisis, both parties then sometimes withdrew from the agreement. Turkey has suspended the readmission of migrants; the EU stopped the relocation. The EU has been reintroducing Syrians since August.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also using the situation to put pressure on the EU. For example, last spring he temporarily opened the border with Greece to migrants. The mood has also been tense in other political areas: Erdogan has heated up the gas dispute with Cyprus and Greece several times and insulted French President Emmanuel Macron. The human rights situation in Turkey and, recently, the crackdown on the pro-Kurdish opposition HDP party, are a cause of concern for many EU countries.

Erdogan, on the other hand, repeatedly demands further aid payments to care for the refugees in his country. The December EU summit stated that it was ready to make further payments. EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell recently said there should be such a new agreement. Exactly what this could look like is completely unclear. In this context, Erdogan could demand that the EU provide Turkey with a customs union and a visa-free regime.

Eight aid organizations called in an open letter on Thursday for a fundamental change in the EU’s refugee policy. The consequences of the pact are disastrous living conditions in the reception centers, illegal refusals at the EU’s external borders and slow asylum procedures, the Oxfam organization criticized. “The EU is responsible for this dramatic humanitarian crisis,” said Oxfam’s Raphael Shilhav.

Political scientist Maximilian Pichl sees the overcrowded camps on the Greek islands as the result of a migration policy that has handed over responsibility for 30 years. “The story that conditions on Moria are a” humanitarian disaster “hides the fact that the” Moria complex “is the result of political decisions and calculations,” said a summary of his analysis on behalf of Medico International. Outsourcing policy goes back to the origins of the EU asylum system around the turn of the millennium, writes the legal and political scientist at Goethe University in Frankfurt.

The German federal government, on the other hand, sees the agreement as a success. Both sides stuck to the agreement and implemented it together, deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said recently. The “deadly business model” of the Aegean smugglers has been successfully combated. The number of people entering Greece illegally has fallen significantly, as has the number of deaths in the Aegean Sea.