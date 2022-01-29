Five games that revolutionized licensing before Pokémon Legends Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has just been released and fans are currently grinding the game or crying while waiting for the release. This game, which seeks to revive the Pokémon formula by diverting gameplay towards something else, isn’t the first to have made the leap. Nintendo has managed to offer many titles with gameplay very different from the official games and Pokémon cannons in order to expand the franchise that sells the most goodies in the world. Canon is defined as any game with a new generation and region, from the western Red and Blue releases to the eighth generation Sword and Shield titles. So while some are discovering Hisui in every nook and cranny, let’s rediscover some Pokémon titles that deserve your full attention.

#1 Pokemon Mystery Dungeon

Obviously, it was impossible for us to start without talking about best of all, in this case a secondary Pokémon game that rocked a lot of players. Maybe even for some of you, one of the Mystery Dungeon episodes was the very first Pokémon game you played. Simply put, you play as a human-turned-Pokemon in a world ruled by Pokemon. The title remains a role-playing game from the top view, but is more based on dungeon crawlers and can even be quite a challenge in certain areas, yes, we are thinking of you Cresselia in Explorers of Time and Shadow. To date, there are six different Pokemon games called Mystery Dungeon, of which the latest installment from 2020 is unfortunately pretty dispensable…

#2 Pokemon Snap

Pokémon Snap is also a title ported to Nintendo Switch in 2021. And unlike Mystery Dungeon, the Switch version is superb and faithful to the original on Nintendo 64. In this rail shooter (yes yes, a rail shooter in 2021) you are a photographer busy capturing the most beautiful shots of your favorite creatures close. With the game ending quickly, we can only have fun exploring all the areas of the title and discovering all the interactions possible with each of the creatures that inhabit this wonderful world.

#3 Pokemon Coliseum

And since we planned to reveal a different Pokémon Opus for each medium, the Gamecube should be honored with Pokémon Colosseum. First title with slightly more adult and mature themes of the license. This game features a whole new region, Rhode, to explore. There, two criminal organizations are at war to steal Pokémon from humans. Though the hero you play is remorseful, his dark past as a former criminal makes him directly more likeable than the usual 10-year-old kids who go off to explore the world of classic works. Its graphics and the 3D during the fights also contributed a lot to the appreciation of the title.

#4 Pokemon Tournament

Fighting is your thing and Pokemon’s is too soft for you? Don’t worry, how many titles does Pokémon have as an official fighting game! Published by Bandai Namco, the game was first released on arcade machines in 2015 and on Wii U in 2016 before finally coming to Nintendo Switch in 2017 under the name Pokkén Tournament DX. In this game based on Tekken, between 16 and 18 years old, you’ll play 20 different Pokémon (depending on the platform) in 3D battles based more on action than technique, for several hours of fun to make you and your friends in this title for the am to meet the fewest fascinating people.

#5 Pokemon Pinball

There are hundreds, maybe even thousands, of different pinball games. But the one based on the Pokémon universe is among the best and very easy to learn. Available on Game Boy Color, there are all the sensations of a classic pinball machine, but also many interactions with different Pokémon that you have to catch to fill up the Pokédex by performing different actions such as: B. hitting different elements of the landscape or doing different loops. The game is extremely complete and can promise many hours of engagement, whether it’s the original version based on the first generation or the one that appeared with the Ruby and Sapphire versions.

Meanwhile, Pokémon Legends: Arceus offers a unique open-world Pokémon experience for the first time. The title is full of promises for the development of the franchise and if it is already innovating in the background with a new dual type unique to the saga, it must manage to please the fans on a technical and creative level. And that’s not won yet.