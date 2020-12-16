Fitness App Market SWOT Analysis by 2020 With Major Key Player- MapMyFitness Inc, Runtastic GmbH, FitnessKeeper Inc, Azumio Inc, Endomondo ApS, Wahoo,

A fitness app is a software application that can be downloaded on any mobile device, such as a smartphone or a tablet. These apps are designed specifically to assist users with exercise and other types of physical training, nutrition and diet, health tracking, or any other related fitness topics. The growing demand for constant health assessment, rising popularity of smart bands and watches, increasing inclination towards fitness and weight reduction, high obesity rate, and convenience, growing usage of mobile apps are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the fitness app market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

However, the fitness paid app features and absence of awareness in emerging counties will act as restraints and may hamper the growth of the fitness app market in the above mentioned forecasted period. The market is driven by the increased use of mobile applications, the rising adoption of sports and fitness applications for monitoring activities and heart rates, and the growing demand for wearable fitness devices. Global Fitness App Market is expected to register at a CAGR of 25.85% during the forecast period, 2020–2027.

Top 10 Companies in Market- MapMyFitness Inc, Runtastic GmbH, FitnessKeeper Inc, Azumio Inc, Endomondo ApS, Wahoo, Garmin Ltd, Jawbone, Polar Electro, Pearsports, Azumio

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the fitness app market.

2. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

3. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

4. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

5. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the fitness app market

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lifestyle Monitoring

Health Monitoring

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Men

Women

It aims to strategically analyze the market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East, and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. This report helps to identify the key growth countries and regions.

