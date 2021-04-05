Fitness App Market Competitive Research and Precise Outlook 2021 to 2027 | Google LLC, Samsung Electronics , TomTom International BV

Latest added Fitness App Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Google LLC (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), TomTom International BV (The Netherlands), Lenovo Group Limited (China), Nike, Inc. (US), Adidas AG (Germany), Under Armour, Inc. (US), Wahoo Fitness. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Fitness App Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Fitness App Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “Fitness App Market, By Function (Activity Tracking, Diet and Nutrition, Workout or Exercise), Type (Altruistic Fitness Apps, Competitive Fitness Apps, Fitness-Tracking Apps, Social Fitness Apps, Workout Fitness Apps), Platform (Android, iOS), Device (Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Devices) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Fitness App Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Fitness App Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Global Fitness App Market is expected to register at a CAGR of 31.25% during the forecast period, 2019–2026.

A fitness app is a software application that can be downloaded on any mobile device, such as a smartphone or a tablet. These apps are designed specifically to assist users with exercise and other types of physical training, nutrition and diet, health tracking, or any other related fitness topics.

The market is driven by the increased use of mobile applications, rising adoption of sports and fitness applications for monitoring activities and heart rates, and the growing demand for wearable fitness devices. Smartphones have become an essential aspect of a human’s social security and physiological wellbeing. A mobile application is a software application that is designed to run on mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearable devices, and tablet computers.

Such applications have emerged due to the convergence of media, the Internet, and advanced technologies. In recent years, people have changed the way of managing important elements of their life, including health by using various health and fitness applications on their mobiles. Mobile health apps are referred to as mHealth apps that operate on Android, Windows, and iPhone operating systems (iOS) There are thousands of health and fitness apps available for download on Google Play, some of them are RockMyRun, MyFitnessPal, Kidfit, and FitWell.

Nowadays, due to busy schedules, evolving health and fitness measures, and the ease of use, fitness apps can be downloaded and used either for a few dollars or for free. Such apps offer health benefits as they enable users to stay fit by maintaining their weight and guiding them through exercises as per their comfort and convenience. They also help users benefit from the range of diet plans to suit their body types. Hence, an increase in the use of mobile applications has led to a rise in the adoption of various fitness apps for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. However, the high cost of fitness app and tracker development is expected to hamper the market growth. The digitalization of the healthcare industry in developing countries creates growth opportunities for the global fitness app market during the forecast period.

The Fitness App Market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America held the largest share of the market in 2019, with a market value of USD 16.82 billion; the regional market is expected to register a CAGR of 28.35% during the forecast period. The growth of the fitness app market in the region can be attributed to the growing demand for wearable devices such as smart bands, smartwatches, and smart rings, the increasing awareness regarding the health conciseness, and the rising penetration of smartphones.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 33.46% during the forecast period. The growing consumer demand for a healthier lifestyle and the continuous growing interest in a balanced diet and the demand for improved healthcare across countries in the region is expected to make Asia-pacific the fastest-growing region in the market. Furthermore, the increased personal per capita disposable income is also driving the fitness app market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Companies Covered

The Key Players in the Global Fitness App Market are Google LLC (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), TomTom International BV (The Netherlands), Lenovo Group Limited (China), Nike, Inc. (US), Adidas AG (Germany), Under Armour, Inc. (US), Wahoo Fitness (US), Azumio Inc. (US), Asics Corporation (Japan), and Grand Apps (US).

According to MarketDigits analysis, Google LLC is currently leading the global fitness app market in terms of market share. Google Fit by Google enables its users to track workout routines in real-time. The company is innovating its product offerings to serve a wide application area and consumer base. It has worked with the WHO to develop activity goals named Move Minutes and Heart Points, which are based on physical activity recommendations shown to impact health.

Furthermore, the company is also focused on strategic mergers and acquisitions, which broadens its product portfolio to serve a wide application area and consumer base. For instance, in 2019, Google acquired Fitbit, which helps the company strengthen its position in the fitness wearables and fitness app market. The company also emphasizes building and strengthening its relationship with channel partners, which enhances its distribution capabilities to boost its consumer base. Furthermore, its strong geographical footprint helps the company strengthen its position in the fitness app market.

Key Developments

In May 2019 , Lenovo launched the Lenovo EGO, the first budget smartwatch in India. The smartwatch offers real-time heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. For fitness, it helps in tracking steps, distance covered, calories burned, and other exercises such as cycling, running and swimming.

In February 2019 , Samsung Electronics launched three new wearables, which include Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit, and Galaxy Buds, to provide a balanced and connected living to its users. Galaxy Watch Active includes features such as blood pressure monitoring and fitness tracking, among others, to provide improved fitness and wellbeing to its users.

In September 2018 , Samsung Electronics launched new updates to its Samsung Health application to offer interactive and personalized health and wellness experience to the users. The new version of the application includes updated health and fitness tools, a new UI, and increased personalization.

Market Segmentation

By Type– Workout and Exercise Apps, Disease Management, Lifestyle Management {Sleep Tracker and Period & Ovulation Tracking}, Nutrition & Diet, Medication Adherence, and Others {Meditation and Brain Training Apps}

By Platform– Android, iOS, and Windows

By Device Type– Smartphones, Tablets, and Wearable Devices

Fitness App Market research report genuinely attempts to determine the impact of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. Besides, the Fitness App Market report gives insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. With the global market data provided in this report, it has become easy to gain global perspective for the international business. The market report also performs study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the globe. An international Fitness App Marketing report aids to establish correlative relationship between the product brand and consumers’ needs and preferences.

Fitness App Market : Product Synopsis :-

