Fitness App Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast To 2027

Rising health concerns and with emergence of chronic illnesses across population due to sedentary lifestyle has created a demand for smart devices that are powered by advanced technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and others. These devices monitor the daily activities and physical parameters such as blood pressure, calories burnt, blood sugar levels and other information of users. This collected consumer data is used to draw decisive insights through analytical technologies, thus enhancing and enabling personalized outcome. For instance, wearable patch by Kenzen, Inc. allows businesses to monitor health of their employees working in harsh environments. The mobile app of this company provides real-time reporting of heart rate, sweat rate, body temperature and activity of workers. It also provides artificial intelligence powered tools for analysis of workplace safety. On similar lines, KaaIoT Technologies, LLC offers sport and fitness apps integrated with IoT capabilities to connect to different devices, remotely monitor and support wearable sportswear sensors. These enhanced capabilities of fitness apps integrated with advanced technologies are anticipated to drive the growth of global fitness app market over forecast years.

Artificial intelligence is further assisting fitness app providers to deliver customized services based on user activity and demands, which is assisting them to increase customer retention. AI algorithm can act as a virtual personal trainer for users to provide at-home training and guidance in maintaining desired health and form. For instance, Aaptiv introduced its AI based personal trainer named coach in May 2019. This technology uses proprietary algorithm for delivering personalized fitness routines and lifestyle tips to users. Other companies such as Boltt Sports Technologies, Hacarus, Ensa and Robotbase also launched AI based personal trainers. Also, fitness apps such as FitGenie and DietCameraAI, amongst others use AI technology to automate nutrition planning and diet plans. Additionally, amidst the recent outbreak of corona virus, AI based fitness apps are anticipated to witness high demand owing to the at-home gym coaching and personalized fitness programs delivered by these apps. Thus, artificial intelligence technology is becoming more human and, because of this, more personalized solutions are being offered, which in turn is helping the growth of fitness app market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of fitness app market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global fitness app market was valued at US$ 2.24 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 10.4% over the forecast period.

The growing demand from women users and dedicated product offerings are anticipated to drive the share of female users in global fitness app market over forecast years.

Businesses are increasingly adopting digital solutions including fitness apps for enhancing customer retention and quality of their service offerings which poses lucrative growth opportunities for market players in future years.

North America held the highest market share in global fitness app market in 2018. The high adoption rate of technology coupled with disposable income is contributing towards its dominance.

Some of the players operating in the fitness app market are Aaptiv Inc., Anytime Fitness LLC, Beachbody, LLC., Crush Fit, Daily Burn, Inc., Diverse Retails Private Limited (CureFit), FIIT, Fitocracy, Freeletics GmbH, Groupmove Ltd. (MoveGB), GymCube, HealthifyMe Wellness Private Limited, MINDBODY, Inc., Nike, Inc., Noom, Inc., Peloton Interactive, Inc., Project X Ltd, QUIKFITS WELLNESS & FITNESS LLC, Strava, TONE IT UP, Under Armour, Inc. (myfitnesspal) and WW International, Inc. amongst others

Global Fitness App Market:

By Application

Exercise and Workouts

Yoga Sessions

Nutrition and Diet

Activity Tracking

Others

By Pricing

On Demand

Subscription

Monthly

Yearly

By Demography

Male

Female

By End-User

Individuals

Businesses

By Platform

iOS

Android

Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

