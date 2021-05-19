Fitness App Market 2021 Overview with Demographic Data and Industry Growth Trends 2028

The report deals with the new business challenges and investment research on the market which includes market attributes, industry structure, and competitive scenario, the problems, desire concepts, together with business strategies and market effectiveness. This is the exhaustive market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, and competitive landscape of the business. All the market insights of the report are collected on a worldwide, regional and country basis. The winning Fitness App Market report offers an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining the crucial insight of the market.

Global fitness app market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 21.30% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on fitness app market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The major players covered in the fitness app market report are adidas America Inc., Appster, Fitbit, Inc., Fitnesskeeper Inc., Azumio, MyFitnessPal, Inc., Nike, Noom, Inc., Under Armour, APPLICO INC., Aaptiv Inc, Appinventiv, Google, Samsung Electronics, TomTom, Lenovo, and Grand Apps, Wahoo Fitness among other domestic and global players.

Fitness App Market Scope and Market Size

Fitness app market is segmented on the basis of type, gender, deployment, platform, and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the fitness app market has been segmented into workout app and nutrition app.

On the basis of gender, the fitness app market has been segmented into male and female.

On the basis of deployment, the fitness app market has been segmented into android, iOS, and windows fitness app.

On the basis of platform, the fitness app market has been segmented into smart phones, tablets, and wearable devices.

On the basis of application, the fitness app market has been segmented into health monitoring, lifestyle monitoring, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global fitness app market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fitness app market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Fitness App Market By Type (Exercise & Weight Loss, Diet & Nutrition, Activity Tracking), Gender (Men, Women), Platform (Android, iOS, Others), Device (Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Devices), Application (Lifestyle Monitoring, Health Monitoring, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Definition: Global Fitness App Market

Fitness apps are the software platforms designed by the technological companies to provide their consumers with all of the relevant information required for the maintenance of their healthcare and enhancement of their lifestyles. These applications are available on various mobile-based app stores, giving motivations to their consumers, organizing an exercise regime, providing a diet and nutritional plan and keeping a track of all their fitness activities.

Market Drivers

Increasing focus of individuals to maintain a healthier lifestyle; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Higher rate of adoption for digital/mobile health applications to maintain individual health is expected to propel the market growth

High rate of adoption for smart devices such as smartphones and smart watches for fitness-related activities is expected to fuel the growth of this market

Increasing rate of obese population globally during significant rise in the consumption of fast-food; this factor is also expected to boost the market growth

Market Restraints

Availability of cheap-alternative applications that provide similar functionality restricts the market growth

Concerns regarding the complicated navigational experience for consumers in the application and the app stores is expected to hinder the market growth

Key Pointers Covered in the Fitness App Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Netpulse, in collaboration with 49ers Fit announced the launch of a gym companion app for Apple Watch. The app is designed for optimizing user experience for various gym-related activities such as checking-in, management of classes, analyzing the workouts and providing motivation to the users over a long-period of time. The app is integrated with eGym Cloud helping in the better analysis of performance delivering a more personalized experience

In May 2019, Future.fit announced the availability of their fitness app available for a monthly subscription of USD 150 per month. The app assigns a personalized trainer for each individual who monitors the fitness activities and whether the user is following the routine planned out for them. They even provide all of the necessities for monitoring the workout such as an Apple watch, and integration of their app with the watch

