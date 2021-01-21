Fishing Equipment Market to Reach $16,107.8 Million by 2027, Registering a CAGR of 4.0%

Big Market Research provides ‘Global Fishing Equipment, 2020 Market Report’, which is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Fishing Equipment market.

The global Fishing Equipment Market size was valued at $13,481.1 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $16,107.8 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Our analysis involves the study of the market taking into consideration the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please get in touch with us to get your hands on an exhaustive coverage of the impact of the current situation on the market.

The key players operating in the fishing equipment industry include Rome Specialty Company, Inc., Daiwa Corporation, Pure Fishing, Inc., Sea Master Enterprise Co., Ltd., Maver UK Ltd, Jarvis Walker Pty, Inc., Pradco Outdoor Brands, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Okuma Fishing Tackle Co., Ltd, and Tica Fishing Tackle.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

• Hooks

• Lines

• Sinkers & Floats

• Rods

• Reels

• Nets & Traps

• Spear & Gaffs

• Others

By Nature

• Fresh Water

• Salt Water

• Fly Fishing

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

By region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, Korea, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

The report clearly shows that the Fishing Equipment industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2027 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market.

