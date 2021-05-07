Fishing Equipment Market 2021 Thriving Worldwide With Renowned Key Players EAGLE CLAW; Newell Brands; OKUMA FISHING TACKLE; SHIMANO; TICA FISHING TACKLE and others Fishing Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Equipment Type (Fishing rods, Nets and traps, Hooks, Reels, Lines, Sinkers/bobbers/floats, Others.); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Specialty stores, Online retail, Others.) and Geography

The basic equipment required for fishing is a fishing rod, hook, and fishing line. Without these, one cannot even imagine catching a fish. Therefore, these equipment are essential for fishing. There are variety of fishing equipment available in the market including fishing rods, hooks, reels, lines, sinkers, floats, baits & lures, swivels, gaffs, waders, tackle boxes, etc. Manufacturers are launching variety of fishing equipment owing to growing interest of many people in fishing.

Fishing is an incredible way of spending time with friends and family and relax. Rising interest of people in fishing is the major factor driving the growth of fishing equipment market. People often find ways to get away from hectic work schedules. Fishing is the great alternative to relax and enjoy on weekends, thus, bolstering the demand for fishing equipment across the globe. Moreover, growing trend of outdoor weekend parties and rising popularity of fishing as a recreational activity are some of the crucial factors expected to boost the product demand over the forecast period.

Key Players:

1. EAGLE CLAW

2. Newell Brands

3. OKUMA FISHING TACKLE

4. SHIMANO

5. TICA FISHING TACKLE

6. American Fishing Tackle Co (AFTCO)

7. Globeride Inc

8. Rapala VMC Corporation

9. Weihai Guangwei Group

10. Decathlon S.A.

Market Segmentation:

The global fishing equipment market is segmented into equipment type and distribution channel. By equipment type, the fishing equipment market is bifurcated into fishing rods, nets & traps, hooks, reels, lines, sinkers/bobbers/floats, and others. By distribution channel, the fishing equipment market is bifurcated into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

