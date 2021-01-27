Fish Sauce Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2027 | Rungroj Fish sauce Co., Ltd., Viet Phu Inc., Unilever Food Solutions

The major players covered in the fish sauce market report are TANG SANG HAH CO., LTD., THAIPREEDA GROUP, Teo Tak Seng Fish Sauce Factory Co., Ltd., VIET PhuNhi, Thai Fishsauce Factory (Squid Brand) Co., Ltd, Marine Resources Development Co., Ltd., Rungroj Fish sauce Co., Ltd., Viet Phu Inc., Unilever Food Solutions, Masan Group., Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd., RAYONG FISH SAUCE INDUSTRY CO., LTD., Hung Thanh Co. LTD., and Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd., among other domestic and global players.

Fish sauce market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 3.34% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The increasing awareness regarding healthy food is the factor for the fish sauce market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Fish sauce is usually smelly brown liquid that is made from the fermented fish and salt that are very significant flavoring factor in Thai cooking. It is used as a condiment in various cuisines. Also the fish sauces are manufactured in industries and are amalgamation of fish essence, preservatives, coloring, flavoring and sweeteners.

The major growing factor towards fish sauce market is the rapidly growing demand for fish sauces to enhance taste and flavor of cuisines. The prime factor driving the demand for fish sauce is the growing adoption of high nutritional food in regular diet. Furthermore, the increasing use of fish sauce as dipping sauce for a variety of dishes and increasing popularity of Asian cuisines and growing number of food restaurants across the globe are also heightening the overall demand for fish sauce market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the various health benefits of fish sauce also serves as a foremost driver for increasing the demand for fish sauce market at a global level. In addition, the high disposable income, increasing cases of thyroid related problems well as the increase in demand for fortified fish sauce are also lifting the growth of the fish sauce market.

However, the various adverse health effects caused by the presence of harmful artificial preservatives in fish sauce as well as the lack of nutritional content in the chemically fermented fish sauce are projected to act as a restraint towards the growth of fish sauce market, whereas the easy availability of many alternatives to fish sauce and growing health concerns related to added preservatives have the potential to challenge the growth of the fish sauce market.

Moreover, the rising urbanization as well as easy availability of fish sauce made by traditional process using natural preservatives will further generate new opportunities for the fish sauce market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Conducts Overall FISH SAUCE Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product Type (Korean Fish Sauce, Japanese Fish Sauce, Southeast Asian Fish Sauce, Western Fish Sauce, Others),

Composition (Basic, Premium),

Application (Domestic Use, Restaurants, Food Industries),

Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers)

The countries covered in the fish sauce market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific(APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

North America leads the fish sauce market because of the increasing consumer preference as well as the high product demand from restaurants and food service industry in this particular region. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing product popularity in most of the cuisines in countries such as China and Japan along with the rising disposable income levels and rapid urbanization within this region.

