Fish Sauce Market: Industrial Method to Gain Maximum Revenue Share Forecast 2017 to 2022

The Growth of Fish Sauce market is huge. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=299

Produced by fermenting whole fish with water and salt, fish sauce is commonly used in Asian foods. However, offering various health benefits along with vitamins, minerals, and protein, fish sauce is gaining popularity in various cuisines. Manufacturers are also producing fish sauce by adding some sweeteners to enhance its flavor.

Meanwhile, consumer’s preference for spicy and ethnic flavors is also creating an opportunity in the fish sauce market as the manufacturers are using onion, garlic, cumin, tomato, bell pepper, and oregano to enhance the flavor of the fish sauce and at the same time offer variety to the consumers. With the consumers becoming more health conscious, manufacturers are focusing on new methods and techniques to reduce the sodium content in the fish sauce, without compromising on the taste.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=299

According to a study by Fact.MR, the global fish sauce market is expected to experience steady growth. The market is estimated to register 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. Owing to the health benefits and various nutrients offered by the fish sauce, increasing number of people are using fish sauce while preparing various dishes and as a dip. Manufacturers are also producing fish sauce by using more natural way for fermenting fish instead of the chemical fermentation process to maintain the levels of nutrients and vitamins. Below are the insights on how the global fish sauce market will perform in the next five years.

6 Forecast Highlights on Global Fish Sauce Market

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to dominate the global fish sauce market. By the end of 2017, APEJ fish sauce market is estimated to account for nearly half of the revenue share on global revenue. Various countries in APEJ such as Vietnam, China, and Indonesia are some of the biggest markets for the fish sauce as it is one of the staple ingredients used in various cuisine in these countries.

Europe is also expected to witness above-average growth in the fish sauce market. Europe fish sauce market is estimated to reach nearly US$ 300 million revenue by the end of 2022.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/07/1925890/0/en/Mycoprotein-Products-a-US-200-Million-Market-Will-Be-the-Future-of-Nutritive-Non-Meat-Protein-Finds-Fact-MR.html

Plain fish sauce flavor is expected to be one of the highly preferred fish sauce flavor. Accounting for more than half of the revenue share by the end of 2017, plain fish sauce flavor is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 100 million between 2017 and 2022.

Compared to the traditional method of producing fish sauce, an industrial method is expected to emerge as the widely used method of producing a fish sauce. By the end of 2022, an industrial method is estimated to reach nearly US$ 1,000 million revenue. Meanwhile, the traditional method is also expected to witness above-average growth.

Sales of fish sauce is expected to be highest through modern trade. Modern trade as a distribution channel is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 100 million between 2017 and 2022.

The basic fish sauce is expected to account for maximum revenue share by the end of 2017. The basic fish sauce is estimated to surpass US$ 800 million revenue by the end of 2022.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for fish sauce, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Masan Consumer Corporation, TANG SANG HAH CO., Ltd, Thai Preeda Group, Teo Tak Seng Fish-Sauce Factory Co. Ltd, Shantou Fish Sauce Factory Co., Ltd, Hung Thanh Co.LTD, Thai Fishsauce Factory (Squid Brand) Company Limited, Pichai Fish Sauce Co., Ltd, Rayong Fish Sauce Industry Co., Ltd, and Halcyon Proteins Pty., Ltd.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/299/S

The report answers important questions which include:

Why is player leading the Fish Sauce Market in region?

Which factors pose a negative impact on the Fish Sauce Market growth?

What was the value registered by the Fish Sauce Market in 2018?

What challenges do the Fish Sauce Market players face during R&D stages?

Which countries contribute a significant share to the total market revenue in region?

Key findings of the Market report:

Prominent manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, and distributors in the Fish Sauce market.

In-depth analysis of important market segments, market potential, impacting trends, and challenges.

Critical examination of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Market player.

Extensive investigation of the effects of the growth of relevant industries.

Accurate data regarding the future prospects of the Market during the forecast period.

Why choose Fact.MR ?

Looking forth to invest in business intelligence offerings on the web? Then Fact.MR has just the right thing for you – insights from trusted sources and up-to-data information on various industries to empower companies and clients. With new-age market tools, our dedicated team of professionals thrive to provide clients with current market situation across different geographies.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages Landscape

Ice Tea Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/ice-tea-market

Plant-based Fish Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/plant-based-fish-market

Animal Feed Probiotics Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/2891/animal-feed-probiotics-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com