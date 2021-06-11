Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market 2021-2026, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global fish protein hydrolysate market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Fish protein hydrolysate (FPH) refers to a bioactive compound produced by utilizing decomposed fish proteins. The compound is obtained by decomposing minced fish meat with enzymes, such as trypsin, pepsin, and chymotrypsin to break down the proteins into peptides and amino acids. Both salt and freshwater fishes, including anchovy, crustacean, tuna, salmon, and sardine, can be used to produce FPH. It acts as a rich source of fatty acids, which helps in maintaining cardiovascular health and blood pressure levels. FPH is typically used as a food binder, gelling agent, nutritional supplement, emulsifier, etc.
Market Trends
The growing pharmaceutical industry worldwide is the primary factor driving market growth. Several health benefits associated with FPH, such as minimizing the risk of hypertension and developing lean muscle mass, have led to its utilization in sports nutrition and protein supplements. Furthermore, FPH is also used as an alternative hypoallergenic protein for infants suffering from glucose and lactose intolerance and treating Crohn’s Disease and Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Additionally, rising disposable income levels and the growing use of FPH in cosmetics for its anti-aging properties are further augmenting the global market.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Alaska Protein Recovery LLC
- Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland Ltd.
- Copalis
- Dramm Corporation
- Gelita AG
- Great Pacific BioProducts Ltd.
- Hofseth Biocare ASA (OTCMKTS: HOFBF)
- Janatha Fish Meal & Oil Products
- SAMPI
- Scanbio Marine Group AS
- Symrise AG (ETR: SY1)
- United Fisheries Ltd.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of technology, form, fish type, application and geography
Breakup by Technology:
- Acid Hydrolysis
- Autolytic Hydrolysis
- Enzymatic Hydrolysis
Breakup by Form:
- Liquid
- Powder
Breakup by Fish Type:
- Anchovy
- Herrings
- Menhaden
- Sardine
- Shads
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Food
- Pharmaceuticals
- Animal Feed and Pet Food
- Cosmetics
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
