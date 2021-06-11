Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market 2021-2026, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global fish protein hydrolysate market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Fish protein hydrolysate (FPH) refers to a bioactive compound produced by utilizing decomposed fish proteins. The compound is obtained by decomposing minced fish meat with enzymes, such as trypsin, pepsin, and chymotrypsin to break down the proteins into peptides and amino acids. Both salt and freshwater fishes, including anchovy, crustacean, tuna, salmon, and sardine, can be used to produce FPH. It acts as a rich source of fatty acids, which helps in maintaining cardiovascular health and blood pressure levels. FPH is typically used as a food binder, gelling agent, nutritional supplement, emulsifier, etc.

Market Trends

The growing pharmaceutical industry worldwide is the primary factor driving market growth. Several health benefits associated with FPH, such as minimizing the risk of hypertension and developing lean muscle mass, have led to its utilization in sports nutrition and protein supplements. Furthermore, FPH is also used as an alternative hypoallergenic protein for infants suffering from glucose and lactose intolerance and treating Crohn’s Disease and Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Additionally, rising disposable income levels and the growing use of FPH in cosmetics for its anti-aging properties are further augmenting the global market.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of technology, form, fish type, application and geography

Breakup by Technology:

Acid Hydrolysis

Autolytic Hydrolysis

Enzymatic Hydrolysis

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Powder

Breakup by Fish Type:

Anchovy

Herrings

Menhaden

Sardine

Shads

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed and Pet Food

Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

